HOLDCO ASSET MANAGEMENT TO PRESENT AT UBS FINANCIAL SERVICES CONFERENCE IN KEY BISCAYNE, FLORIDA; RELEASES PRESENTATION

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HoldCo Asset Management, LP ("HoldCo"), a Florida-based investment firm managing approximately $2.8 billion in regulatory assets under management, announced that the firm will present at the UBS Financial Services Conference in Key Biscayne, Florida and has issued a new presentation entitled "Bank Activism – UBS Financial Services Conference" in connection with the event. The presentation outlines five public activist campaigns the firm recently pursued with respect to the following banks: KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY), Comerica Inc. (NYSE: CMA), Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: COLB), Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: EBC), and First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: FIBK). It also provides updates on four behind-the-scenes "soft activism" engagements with respect to the following banks: Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF), TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ-GS: TRST), Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: CFFN), and Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ-GS: HTBK).

https://holdcoam.co/UBS_Conference_Feb9

In the presentation, HoldCo disclosed that funds managed by it and an affiliate own securities of the institutions discussed therein and consequently have an economic interest in the price of the securities of those institutions.

Said HoldCo Co-Founders Vik Ghei and Misha Zaitzeff: "Over the past six months, we launched five public activist campaigns across the banking sector, each with a meaningful likelihood of progressing to a proxy contest at the respective upcoming shareholder meetings. We are pleased to report that, in every case, management teams and boards made substantive changes that meaningfully altered the trajectory of their institutions, and as a result, we will not be pursuing proxy contests at any of these five banks. In addition, we have engaged in constructive, behind-the-scenes dialogue with four other banks, and we are encouraged that each has already made material changes; we hope continued progress through 2026 will make further escalation unnecessary. Our engagement across these nine institutions is documented in the accompanying presentation, and we encourage market participants to review the materials."

About HoldCo Asset Management, LP

HoldCo Asset Management, LP is an investment adviser located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. HoldCo was founded by Vik Ghei and Misha Zaitzeff. HoldCo currently has approximately $2.8 billion of regulatory assets under management.

Disclaimer

As of the publication date of this presentation, funds managed by HoldCo and a HoldCo affiliate have investments in securities issued by the institutions named therein. HoldCo and its affiliate may change their views about the investment positions at any time, for any reason or no reason, and at any time may change the form or substance of any of its related or unrelated investment positions. If it does so, it will not be under obligation to inform anyone and does not intend to do so unless required by law.

All content in this press release and referenced presentation represent the opinions of HoldCo and are for discussion and general information purposes only. HoldCo has obtained all information herein from publicly available sources, and such information is presented "as is," without warranty of any kind whether express or implied. All data and other information are not warranted as to completeness or accuracy and reflect HoldCo's views as of this date, all of which are accordingly subject to change without notice.

This document is not intended to be, nor should it be construed as, a marketing or solicitation vehicle for HoldCo or any fund managed by HoldCo, and it is not investment advice, an investment recommendation, or an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities, including without limitation any interests in a fund managed by and/or associated with HoldCo. Any offer or solicitation may only be made pursuant to a private placement memorandum, agreement of limited partnership, or similar or related documents, which will only be provided to qualified offerees and should be reviewed carefully and in their entirety by any such offerees prior to making or considering a decision to invest in any HoldCo managed fund.

The information contained in this document may include, or incorporate by reference, forward-looking statements, which would include any statements that are not statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements may turn out to be wrong and can be affected by inaccurate assumptions or by known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will materialize or that actual results will not be materially different than those presented.

