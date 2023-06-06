HOLDEN TIMELESS BEAUTY PARTNERS WITH ALPHA AESTHETICS PARTNERS

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Aesthetics Partners, a Medical Aesthetics platform backed by the private equity firm Thurston Group, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Holden Timeless Beauty ("HTB"), a leading Medical Aesthetics practice in Southern California.

John Wheeler, Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Aesthetics Partners, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Holden Timeless Beauty into the Alpha Aesthetics family. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide medical spas with the infrastructure and capital needed to thrive in the evolving aesthetics industry. Together, we will empower our partners to achieve success and elevate the standard of care."

Thomas Crossen, Chief Operations Officer of Alpha Aesthetics Partners, highlighted the value of operational strategy, saying, "Our partnership with Holden Timeless Beauty aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering value-added resources to our partners. Dr. Holden is truly an industry leader that will help us elevate all of our Alpha partners.

Holden Timeless Beauty, led by Dr. Amanda Holden, MD, and Katie Martin, MSPAS, PA-C, has established itself as a leader in the field of Medical Aesthetics. Dr. Holden, a double board-certified physician in Emergency Medicine and Medical Aesthetics, brings a wealth of experience and passion to the partnership. Commenting on the collaboration, she said, "At Holden Timeless Beauty, our commitment has always been to provide the highest standard of care and to teach people how to age agelessly. Through this partnership with Alpha Aesthetics Partners, we can further our mission and expand our reach, ultimately benefiting more patients and transforming the Medical Aesthetics industry."

Katie Martin, Vice President of Clinical Operations, Advanced Injector, and Lead Clinical Trainer at Holden Timeless Beauty, echoed Dr. Holden's sentiments, saying, "We are excited to join forces with Alpha Aesthetics Partners and combine our expertise to set new benchmarks in clinical operations. Together, we will raise the bar for excellence in Medical Aesthetics and empower practitioners to achieve their fullest potential."

About Alpha Aesthetics Partners:
Alpha Aesthetics Partners is the industry's premier Medical Aesthetics platform, offering partners the best in clinical training, administration support, strategic insights, branding, team culture, leadership development, marketing, industry connections, and partner experience. Through autonomous partnership, Alpha Aesthetics gives practices the same scale advantages of a nationwide aesthetic chain without sacrificing the freedom of solo ownership. Alpha Aesthetics Partners is backed by Thurston Group, a private equity firm specializing in growing healthcare companies.

About Holden Timeless Beauty:
Holden Timeless Beauty, led by Dr. Amanda Holden, is a multi-location Medical Aesthetics practice based in Southern California. With a focus on education, excellence, and entertainment, Holden Timeless Beauty aims to be a thought leader in Medical Aesthetics, empowering individuals to age agelessly and providing exceptional care to their patients.

For more information, please contact:
John Wheeler
CEO
Alpha Aesthetics Partners
partnerwithalpha.com
[email protected]
916 549 2233

