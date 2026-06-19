Holderness & Bourne Tees Up eCommerce Growth with Barrett Distribution Centers

FRANKLIN, Mass., June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Barrett Distribution Centers, a leading third-party logistics provider specializing in eCommerce fulfillment, announced a new partnership with Holderness & Bourne, a premium lifestyle brand known for its sophisticated men's golf apparel and commitment to quality craftsmanship.

Barrett Distribution Centers and Holderness & Bourne announce a new third-party logistics partnership designed to support nationwide eCommerce fulfillment and growth. Barrett’s team celebrates the successful go-live of Holderness & Bourne in Hillsborough, New Jersey.

"Having worked with Barrett previously, I knew they had the experience, flexibility and operational expertise we needed as our business continued to grow," said Sean Eaton, director of operations at Holderness & Bourne. "Their team's responsiveness, strategic location and ability to quickly scale a solution made them the right partner to support our inventory and fulfillment requirements. We're excited to continue building on that relationship as our business evolves."

Barrett's extensive experience supporting apparel and accessory brands, combined with its ability to provide scalable warehouse space, technology solutions and managed transportation services, positioned the company to support Holderness & Bourne's expedited onboarding and future growth initiatives.

"Barrett is thrilled to step onto the fairway with Holderness & Bourne, a fast-growing premium golf apparel brand with a recognizable name and a loyal following among golfers who know quality when they see it," said Mark Healy, vice president of customer solutions at Barrett. "Holderness & Bourne's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with our focus on delivering dependable, flexible and scalable fulfillment solutions. We look forward to supporting their continued growth and serving as a trusted partner for years to come."

Holderness & Bourne is now live at Barrett's Hillsborough, N.J., fulfillment facility, where Barrett provides inventory staging and replenishment services in support of the brand's New York operations. Located near Holderness & Bourne's headquarters, the facility offers the space, technology and transportation resources needed to support the brand's continued growth.

About Holderness & Bourne

Holderness & Bourne is a premium lifestyle brand focused on men's golf apparel. It was founded around 2015 by Alex Holderness and John Bourne and centers on classic, refined golf-inspired style with modern fit and performance. Discover sophisticated, modern golf apparel crafted with premium fabrics designed for performance and comfort on the course and off. If you're seeking golf apparel brands that prioritize craftsmanship and timeless design, our commitment to quality and fit speaks for itself.

About Barrett Distribution Centers

Since 1941, Barrett has provided customized third-party logistics (3PL), direct-to-consumer (DTC) eCommerce fulfillment, omnichannel distribution, managed transportation solutions and retail compliance for clients across all industries, with a focus on apparel & footwear, health & beauty, consumer packaged goods (CPG) and education. Barrett continues to be a leading 3PL provider in North America, known for superior execution, customer engagement and direct access to senior leadership decision-makers. As a member of Inc.'s fastest-growing companies list 15+ times, Barrett is big enough to do the job and still small enough to deeply care about your business. Brands interested in a new 3PL partnership may contact Barrett directly here.

Media Contact:

Faith Artieda

Marketing Content Specialist

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SOURCE Barrett Distribution Centers Inc.