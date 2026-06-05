Delta Galil Selects Barrett Distribution Centers for Bare Necessities and Organic Basics Fulfillment Operations

FRANKLIN, Mass., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Barrett Distribution Centers, a third-party logistics provider specializing in eCommerce and omnichannel fulfillment, announced the successful transition of fulfillment operations for Delta Galil USA's Bare Necessities and Organic Basics brands. The project included the deployment of a 100,000-square-foot operation within Barrett's Forney, Texas facility, and was completed on an accelerated implementation timeline.

Barrett Distribution Centers and Delta Galil USA celebrate the successful transition of fulfillment operations for the Bare Necessities and Organic Basics brands. Barrett’s team celebrates the successful go-live of Delta Galil USA in Forney, Texas.

"When our previous provider announced it was discontinuing operations, we had a very short window to transition two established brands without disrupting the customer experience," said Mike Irrgang, vice president of operations at Delta Galil Industries. "Barrett came highly recommended. After visiting the Forney facility, we were confident they had the capacity, expertise and urgency needed to support the transition. Their team delivered on every commitment, helping us successfully transition more than 1.6 million units and 100,000+ SKUs within just four weeks."

Barrett supports a robust portfolio of apparel, footwear and lifestyle brands, helping growing brands scale efficiently through customized fulfillment solutions.

"At Barrett, we know every new customer startup can be stressful, but our team of project managers, operations, customer service and IT professionals have seen it all." said Scott Hothem, senior vice president of customer solutions at Barrett. "Our teams worked closely together to develop a transition plan, proactively solve challenges as they arose, while keeping the project plan on track. We're proud to have delivered a successful outcome during a rapid transition and look forward to supporting the business for years to come."

The successful implementation highlights Barrett's expertise in apparel fulfillment and its ability to execute complex transitions on accelerated timelines.

About Delta Galil

Delta Galil is a global leader in intimates and activewear, a high-tech apparel company harnessing the power of innovation and technology to create next-generation products. Founded in 1975 in Tel Aviv, Delta Galil has offices, factories, and retail locations around the world, from New York to Los Angeles, Tel Aviv to London, Cairo to Shanghai. Synonymous with cutting-edge innovation and next-level design, Delta Galil owns several leading brands and is a sought-after partner to the iconic, the disruptive and the digitally native.

About Barrett Distribution Centers

Since 1941, Barrett has provided customized third-party logistics (3PL), direct-to-consumer (DTC) eCommerce fulfillment, omnichannel distribution, managed transportation solutions and retail compliance for clients across all industries, with a focus on apparel & footwear, health & beauty, consumer packaged goods (CPG) and education. Barrett continues to be a leading 3rd party logistics provider in North America, known for superior execution, customer engagement and direct access to senior leadership decision makers. As a member of Inc's fastest growing companies list 15+ times, Barrett is big enough to do the job and still small enough to deeply care about your business. Brands interested in a new 3PL partnership may contact Barrett directly here.

SOURCE Barrett Distribution Centers Inc.