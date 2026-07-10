A Perfect Fit: RateFit Chooses Barrett Distribution Centers

FRANKLIN, Mass., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Barrett Distribution Centers, a leading third-party logistics provider specializing in eCommerce fulfillment, announced a new partnership with RateFit, a Chicago-based athleisure brand under the Rate.com family of companies.

Barrett’s team celebrates the successful go-live of RateFit in Memphis, TN.

"From the beginning, Barrett demonstrated the experience and capabilities we were looking for in a fulfillment partner," said Jenny Sepulveda, president of RateFit. "During our visit, we were impressed by the scale of Barrett's operations and the team's ability to support our long-term growth plans. As we launch, it was important to find a fulfillment partner with apparel expertise, room to scale and the flexibility to support future value-added services."

RateFit is a new business under the Rate.com umbrella. Inspired by the concept of living the 'Rate Life,' the brand offers an athleisure collection designed to transition seamlessly from recreational activities to everyday wear.

"We're super excited that the RateFit team chose Barrett to help launch their new brand," said Harrison Smith, director, 3PL pricing and contract analytics at Barrett. "It's been a pleasure working with Jenny and Mia throughout this process. With their passion and expertise in the space, I have no doubt it will become one of the leaders in the athleisure market, and we're thrilled they trusted Barrett to be part of their journey."

RateFit is now live at one of Barrett's Memphis, Tenn., fulfillment facilities, where Barrett provides direct-to-consumer fulfillment and parcel shipping services. The partnership supports the launch of RateFit's which offers versatile apparel designed for everyday life from the studio to the office, coffee, and everything in between. Barrett's fulfillment capabilities will help the brand efficiently serve customers nationwide as it scales its direct-to-consumer business.

Barrett's Memphis operation is part of a nationwide fulfillment network supporting high-growth consumer brands across multiple industries.

About RateFit

RateFit is a Chicago-based athleisure brand under the Rate.com family of companies. Inspired by a wellness-focused lifestyle, the company offers versatile apparel designed for everyday life from the studio to office, coffee, and everything in between. Its collection combines performance, comfort and style to support consumers both on and off the course.

About Barrett Distribution Centers

Since 1941, Barrett has provided customized third-party logistics (3PL), direct-to-consumer (DTC) eCommerce fulfillment, omnichannel distribution, managed transportation solutions and retail compliance for clients across all industries, with a focus on apparel & footwear, health & beauty, consumer packaged goods (CPG) and education. Barrett continues to be a leading 3rd party logistics provider in North America, known for superior execution, customer engagement and direct access to senior leadership decision makers. As a member of Inc's fastest growing companies list 15+ times, Barrett is big enough to do the job and still small enough to deeply care about your business. Brands interested in a new 3PL partnership may contact Barrett directly here.

SOURCE Barrett Distribution Centers Inc.