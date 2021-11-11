Holders of Nobility Receive Mammoth Rewards in BUSD, a Total of $4,000,000 in Reflections Have Already Been Shared Out!

One of the most slept-on features of the Nobility ecosystem must be the reflections, Binance pegged USD (BUSD) is paid out to all holders of at least 200,000 Nobility Tokens. This is facilitated through a 7% tax on all transactions that is then redistributed by weight to all qualifying holders and these reflections can be claimed through the Nobility website at any time. To date, Nobility have paid out almost $4,000,000 in total to their holders which is more than any other project out there!

The Nobility project is being constantly improved and managed by an all-star team of entrepreneurs, marketing experts and software developers. They've also announced huge partnerships with the like of WifiMoney, one of the biggest E-Commerce development companies and Business Guru David Chen who sits on the board of FaZe Clan, MiCamp Solutions and Commloan. Every team member has extensive knowledge and experience with business, esports gaming or blockchain technology, making them the ideal cast to forge Nobility into a super successful multi-industry project that is not just here to take part but here to take over and reign supreme for the ages.

The features and functionality of Nobility encourage the organic growth of a long-term ecosystem built on real use-cases that tie the crypto and esports worlds together for the first time, the loyal community behind this project is increasing at a rapid pace and Nobility is most certainly one to keep a close eye on.

Social Links:

Twitter - https://twitter.com/nobilitytoken

Discord -https://discord.com/invite/nobilitytoken

Telegram - https://t.me/thenobilitytoken

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/nobilitytoken

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/nobilitytoken/

Medium - https://medium.com/@NobilityToken

Reddit - https://www.reddit.com/user/nobilitytoken

SOURCE Nobility