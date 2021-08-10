Holdex Finance Planning to Change the DeFi Industry

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An innovative and modernized technical marvel in the field of Fin-Tech and DeFi is Holdex Finance . The goal of this platform is to form decentralized, transparent, and secure investments in cryptocurrencies. Embedded with state-of-the-art automated solutions and unique developments, the team had managed to reduce the risks and errors, resulting in the generation of more profit for crypto investors. Another characteristic of this platform is that they have a unique token distribution design and farming benefits. Users can make any transactions and investments here, which will be automated using the H-APY scanner and the H-ATB bot.

Coming to H-APY is by far the best solution for anyone looking to earn interest on USD coins and the evolution of decentralized platforms. Another H-ATB is designed for those looking for profit off algorithmic cryptocurrency trading alongside their jobs. H-ATB dramatically reduces the risk to a minimum, allowing investors to maximize their profits. It rightly covers more transactions at a much higher pace than before and frees the trading from subjective factors, ensuring flawless operation. Even their bot is designed to enable seamless trading on crypto markets, surpassing human abilities that eliminate factors associated with emotional decision making, low productivity, and speed.

However, the main goal of H-ATB is to determine the highest interest rates among the staking and yield farming options in the defi ecosystem with the H-APY Scanner and to help its investors to invest easily and safely and earn high returns. The automated market maker will replace the traditional methods with liquidity pools that pre-fund both assets on the blockchain. The users will pass income from their deposits through transaction fees as an interest of the liquidity pool.

The platform is compatible with Ethereum, Huobi Eco chain, and BSC, allowing liberty in management and supporting autonomous pools and farms. The team will block passes, unlocking 10% per quarter, giving holders a profitable position. They are also looking forward to entering the DEX and CEX markets in the third quarter of 2021. These include platforms such as Coinmarketcap, Coingecko. Also, their white paper and listing on major exchanges will be done by that time. This ambitious project changes the lives of regular crypto investors and transforms their approach into the investment market, offering original digital solutions to the main problems in this field.

The team announced that they completed ICO stage 1 with a success rate of 97,2%. Stage 2 is 0,20$ cent and will end on 23rd August, and ICO stage 3 will be 0,30$. They had published their contract address on the 27th of July. Currently, the team is working on developing the swap platform. According to them, it will be the first-ever moving animated swap on the face of the earth. Their new designs of the website and trade are on their way, and their application will launch soon. They are also available on

You can also contact them here for more information. To participate in the ICO, you can check the details on their ICO page .

All investment strategies and investments involve the risk of loss. Consider doing your own research before making financial decisions related to any Crypto Company.

