Hole-y Savings! 7-Eleven, Inc. Celebrates National Donut Day with Sweet Offers

Grab 50-cent glazed donuts for one day only, plus more bakery savings to sweeten the celebration

IRVING, Texas, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Donut Day is looking extra sweet at 7-Eleven, Inc., with bakery deals that are too good to glaze over. On June 5, the world's largest convenience retailer is sprinkling a little more joy into the day by offering customers classic glazed donuts for just 50 cents each, available for 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores nationwide.* Whether craving seven or 11 donuts, there's no limit to how many glazed donuts customers can purchase at a time.

Grab 50-cent glazed donuts for one day only, plus more bakery savings to sweeten the celebration

Loyalty members can grab the glazed donut deal for one day only, making the classic treat even harder to resist. As the extra icing on top, 7-Select™ Mini Donut packs are also available for just $1.** The bite-sized yellow cake donuts are coated in chocolate, cinnamon sugar, toasted coconut crunch or powdered sugar. Perfect for sharing or savoring solo, the tiny treats pack in plenty of flavor.

"Sometimes the best celebrations are the simplest ones, like a fresh donut and a great deal," said Brandon Brown, Senior Vice President, Fresh Foods and Beverages at 7-Eleven, Inc. "National Donut Day gives customers a fun reason to treat themselves, and these offers make every coffee run, snack stop or midday break a little sweeter."

With bakery-fresh favorites, limited-time savings and plenty of reasons to celebrate, 7-Eleven is making National Donut Day even more delicious, one glazed bite at a time.

* Valid on 6/5/26 only for 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members at participating locations. Unlimited. Plus tax where applicable. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

** Valid 4/29/26 through 6/23/26 at participating locations. Plus tax where applicable. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven offers customers fresh, high-quality and convenient food options like sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven also offers customers industry-leading packaged products at an outstanding value with its 7-Select™ private brand. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs, which have more than 100 million members. Customers can also place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app with real-time tracking and delivery typically in about 30 minutes, depending on the market, driver availability, weather, traffic conditions, and other factors. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

CONTACT: 7-Eleven, Inc.

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SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.