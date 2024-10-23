HOLEY MOLEY GOLF CLUB TEES UP FOR SANTA MONICA WINTER 2024 OPENING

December Opening Brings a Vibrant Multi-Sensory Entertainment Experience – Brimming with Nostalgic Games, Savory Bites and Fantastical Cocktails – To Iconic Third Street Promenade

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holey Moley Golf Club , the new go-to destination for competitive socializing by Australian entertainment company Funlab – set to enhance Santa Monica's Third Street Promenade with its stunning new experiential space – will open early December. Spanning two floors and 9,748 square feet of space, Holey Moley will feature a full bar and dining program featuring whimsical, Instagrammable cocktails and a playful take on comfort food; moody indoor/outdoor lounge spaces; karaoke room; and three ridiculously fun and immersive putt putt courses in a multi-sensory environment – all with a hefty dose of pop culture. Bookings are now open.

Bars AND pars, Holey Moley will be serving up a range of classic and signature cocktails.

In a space that pays homage to cultural icons from the 80s and 90s and beyond, Holey Moley is adorned with cheeky neon signs and playful decor that will transport visitors to a wonderland of fun with some friendly social competition.

Holey Moley Santa Monica marks Funlab's first location in Southern California, the sixth in the U.S., after successful launches in San Francisco, Denver, Austin, and Houston.

With large-party packages for every budget, along with a uniquely interactive model built for ice breaking and team building, Holey Moley is set to become the premier choice for corporate events and private parties that favor social connection over digital.

"We can't wait to bring our special blend of fun, hospitality and social competition to an iconic location in Santa Monica," said CEO Michael Schreiber. "Holey Moley is more than just mini-golf – it's an amazing adventure that combines hospitality and socializing in an unforgettable retro setting that allows guests to connect in real life, along with a huge dose of fun! We can't wait to kick putt in Santa Monica and share our brand to the Los Angeles area."

Holey Moley Golf Club Santa Monica will offer 27 themed mini-golf holes over three delightfully campy courses, including new and exclusive-to-Santa Monica holes such as "Friendless Summer" and "Beware The Drop Bears," and classics such as "Tee Rex," "Morning Tee With Granny," "Par for the Corpse," and more.

The opening will bring 40 jobs to the West Los Angeles community, which include generous health and wellness benefits, paid leave, and an extensive investment in career growth and development. Funlab venues welcome and support the LGBTQ+ community as a core value, and is proud to be a safe and inclusive place for all employees and guests.

Holey Moley is located at 1315 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica, CA 90401 and will be open seven days a week. For more information or reservations, please visit holeymoley.com ; and follow along on social media: @HoleyMoleyGolf.USA.

Online bookings are available now for holiday bookings.

Renderings are available here .

About Holey Moley Golf Club Santa Monica

Holey Moley Golf Club Santa Monica is a vibrant bar and lounge that brings nostalgic fun and games, delicious bites and whimsical cocktails to the Third Street Promenade. The new go-to destination for socializing by Australian entertainment company Funlab offers retro putt putt in an immersive, multi-sensory environment. In addition to a labyrinth of imaginative themed golf holes, Holey Moley features playful, Instagram-friendly cocktails such as Rub A Dub in the Tub served in a cheeky bathtub-shaped vessel with gin, Aperol, lime juice, and prosecco; spirit free libations, and a menu of craveable bites including signature Hot Chicken Sliders, Fried Pickles, Grilled Elote Corn Ribs, burgers and pizzas; plant-based dishes such as Lettuce Cups with Golden Tofu & Chili Crunch; and decadent sweets from ice cream to Churros with Dulce De Leche. Located at 1315 3rd Street Promenade., Holey Moley will be open Monday through Wednesday from 12:00 to 11:00 p.m., Thursday from 12:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m., Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m., and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. For more information, visit www.HoleyMoley.com.

About Funlab

Funlab is Australia's premier creator of competitive socializing experiences. From arcades, bowling alleys, mini golf and much more, Funlab believes in taking familiar concepts and transforming them into immersive worlds of fun where people can connect in real life. Magnifying every small detail to create extraordinary experiences, Funlab operates 53 venues across 9 brands and over 2500 employees. Funlab opened the first of four Holey Moley locations in the United States in Denver, CO, in September 2023 with locations in Austin and Houston following in Spring 2024, and San Francisco in Summer 2024. Holey Moley Santa Monica is scheduled for a Winter 2024 debut.

