Holey Moley Golf Club 'Tees Up' in Austin, Offers Free Putt-Putt Tattoos As Part of Official March 22 Opening

To celebrate making a PARmenant stamp in the 512, Holey Moley will team up with resident tattoo artist, Raul Arevalo of Eastend Tattoo, to offer free tattoos on opening day, March 22, with custom designs inspired by the mini-golf venue. For those truly dedicated putters, the first two people who get a tattoo of the official Holey Moley Golf Club logo on opening day will earn a permanent spot on the Holey Moley Austin tee sheet with free mini-golf for a year.

Located at 807 East 4th Street, Holey Moley Austin invites Austinites and visitors alike to kick some putt at this crazy labyrinth of golfing mayhem featuring three courses, 27 fun-filled holes, inspired by iconic films and pop-culture. Play hooky at "Ferris Wheeler's Day Off," experience prehistoric thrills and fight for survival against "Tee Rex" or brave the weather and catch "cash" inside "Makin' It Rain."

After the scorecard has been marked, keep phones out to snap shots of the Caddyshack menu's photo-worthy food and beverages that taste as awesome as they look. Two bars offer creative drinks served in unique vessels like bathtubs, disco balls and boots, drink menu highlights include the Adios Motherfunner, Sugar Caddy, and Mulligan Mojito, with sharable cocktail options like the Howdy Putt'ners – perfect for two and presented in a cowboy hat.

"Keep Austin weird? Yeah, we plan to do just that," said Blaise Witnish, Funlab USA CEO. "Bringing Holey Moley to the incredible community of Austin was a no brainer. We are the creators of weird and wonderful experiences that transform the ordinary into the extraordinary, and we deliver concepts that drive competitive socializing and fun. We are thrilled to bring PAR-ticulalry great mini golf to the city of Austin!"

Since everything's bigger in Texas, the 500-person capacity Holey Moley Austin footprint extends nearly 20,000 square feet and includes a huge outdoor space for live entertainment and al fresco dining. Inside, the three courses are joined by two vibrant bars and dining areas, and private karaoke rooms. Ideal for group events and parties the venue offers packages for groups 10 to 500, customizable for any occasion. From team building outings to corporate happy hours, bachelor/bachelorettes to collegiate hoedowns, Holey Moley Austin raises the bar when it comes to throwing a party.

Visit HoleyMoley.com to book a tee time and learn more about how to reserve space to host events.

About Holey Moley Golf Club:

Holey Moley is the immersive, nostalgic mini-golf brainchild of Australian competitive socialising experience creator, Funlab. From arcades, bowling alleys, mini-golf and much more, Funlab believes in taking familiar concepts and transforming them into immersive worlds of fun where people can connect in real life. Magnifying every small detail to create extraordinary experiences, Funlab operates 45 venues across 9 brands and over 2500 employees. In 2023, Funlab opened the first U.S. Holey Moley Golf Club in Denver, CO with additional U.S. venues slated to open across the country in 2024 and beyond.

