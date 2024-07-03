HOLEY MOLEY MINI GOLF CLUB SWINGS INTO SAN FRANCISCO THIS SUMMER

Full of irreverence and nostalgia, Holey Moley breaks out of the traditional putt putt model, transforming interactive courses in a multi-sensory labyrinth of punny and playful holes with a hefty dose of 80s and 90s pop culture. With dark, mood-setting lighting, neon accents, hand-painted murals, quirky drinks, and more, Holey Moley will quickly become the ultimate destination for date nights, meet-cutes, and meeting ups between friends and colleagues, while sparking some friendly competition and creating lasting memories. The brainchild of 23-year old Australian-based Funlab, San Francisco marks the company's first foray into California, after successful launches in Denver, Austin, and Houston between September 2023 and April 2024.

"We are thrilled to join the San Francisco Bay Area community with the addition of Holey Moley," said CEO Michael Schreiber. "Our team calls ourselves Motherfunners, a reflection of the type of playful experience we hope our new community of San Francisco will truly enjoy. We live and breathe FUN and can't wait to paint the town neon with our future guests!"

The 9,466 square foot space - once home to Urban Putt - will offer 18 themed mini golf holes over two courses, including Tee Rex, Vincent Van Golf, Par for the Corpse, Kong Live the King, and more, plus a full kitchen, two bars and private event spaces over the two levels of fun.

Holey Moley offers Instagram-worthy cocktails like Rub A Dub in the Tub with gin, Aperol, lime, and peach, topped with prosecco and served in a bathtub cup adorned with rubber duckies; Pop Till You Drop with vodka, lime, watermelon, and bubbles in a ceramic unicorn; Sand Bunker with Hendricks gin, cucumber, lime, mint, black pepper and ginger beer; large-format party cocktails like Cadillac Disco with tequila, Grand Marnier, and lime, with colorful straws popped into a hollowed out Disco Ball; and shooters like the Kinky Boot with vodka, peach liqueur, cranberry, and lime served in a mini cowboy boot made all the more fabulous with edible pink glitter.

The kitchen will serve Americana classics from burgers and sandwiches, like the Mushroom Burger available in beef or vegan patty with Swiss cheese, mushrooms, and mixed greens, topped with truffle and garlic aioli; nods to Californian favorites such as their Cali Loaded Fries with seasoned black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, crema, guacamole, jalapeno, and salsa; playful bites like classic Chicken Wings with the choice of Beer Buffalo, Korean BBQ, Ranch Dust, Cowboy Rub, Lemon Pepper or Hot Honey that roll to the table in a mini shopping cart; and a suite of healthier options with 'The Greens' including an above-par Wedge Salad with romaine, hard-boiled egg, pickled red onion, bacon, heirloom cherry tomatoe, blue cheese, crispy fried onions, and green goddess dressing.

With large-party packages suitable for every budget, Holey Moley is also set to become the premier choice for corporate events and private parties that favor social connection over a digital one. Bachelorette Party packages and seasonal offerings will help re-solidify the heart of San Francisco as a can't miss tourist destination.

The opening brings hundreds of jobs to the San Francisco Bay Area community, which include generous health and wellness benefits, paid leave, and an extensive investment in career growth and development. Funlab venues welcome and support the LGBTQ+ community as a core value, and is proud to be a safe and inclusive place for all employees and guests.

"San Francisco has long been an incredibly unique, vibrant, and change-making city," said Schreiber. "When looking at places to expand Funlab's global footprint, we didn't have to think twice about the Bay Area. It's been a true delight learning more about the needs and interests of the San Francisco community and building out a space that is reflective of that."

Online bookings are now available for the July 19th opening and beyond for San Franciscans that want to be among the first to experience the magic of Holey Moley.

For additional information and to make a reservation, visit holeymoley.com and follow on social media @HoleyMoleyGolf.USA.

Renderings are available here.

About Holey Moley Golf Club:

Holey Moley is a mini golf course and bar that turns traditional putt-putt into a multi-sensory labyrinth of unique holes. It's nifty, it's nostalgic, it's a bit 80s, and a bit 90s. Mostly, it's the craziest round of mini golf you've ever played. With drinks, cocktails and tunes on offer at our full-service bar, The Caddyshack, all of your off-the-green needs are taken care of. We are *not* in even a tiny way affiliated with any of the creators of popular culture that some of our holes may, or may not, remind you of.

About Funlab:

Funlab is Australia's premiere creator of competitive socializing experiences. From arcades, bowling alleys, mini golf and much more, Funlab believes in taking familiar concepts and transforming them into immersive worlds of fun where people can connect in real life. Magnifying every small detail to create extraordinary experiences, Funlab operates 42 venues across 9 brands and over 2200 employees. Funlab opened the first of four Holey Moley locations in the United States in Denver, CO, in September 2023 with locations in Austin and Houston following in Spring 2024. Holey Moley San Francisco is scheduled for a Summer 2024 debut.

SOURCE Holey Moley Mini Golf Club