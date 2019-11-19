Holi-Deals® are Back at Church's Chicken®

Classic bone-in fried chicken lovers can select a 12-piece Holi-Deals with Church's® Original or Spicy chicken, while boneless fans can treat themselves to 12 indulgent Honey-Butter Biscuit™ Tenders dipped in Church's famous Honey-Butter Biscuit batter, fried to a delicious golden brown and paired with sweet Honey-Butter dipping sauce.

Both family meal options come with the choice of two large homestyle sides, such as Fried Okra and Baked Macaroni and Cheese – all starting at just $15. Those seeking an equally great value on a single meal may choose Church's $5 Holi-Deals, featuring three Honey Butter Biscuit Tenders plus fries, coleslaw and a signature Honey-Butter Biscuit for just $5.

"Delicious food than brings people together is what a Down-Home holiday is all about," says Jennifer Chasteen, Vice President of Brand Strategy & Activation for Church's Chicken. "Our Holi-Deals are meant to bring families and friends to the table to celebrate what matters most – each other, while Church's takes care of everything else."

Church's Holi-Deals will be available at all participating Church's restaurants through Sunday, December 29th, while supplies last.

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, Honey-Butter Biscuits® made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 23 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

