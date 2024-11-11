Holidaily Brewing Company Earns Coveted U.S. Chamber of Commerce CO--100 Award, Recognizing America's Top 100 Small Businesses

GOLDEN, Colo., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holidaily Brewing Company, the nation's leading dedicated gluten-free brewery, is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious U.S. Chamber of Commerce's CO—100 Award list for 2024. This exclusive list recognizes 100 of the best and brightest small and mid-sized businesses across America.

Holidaily Brewing Company was selected from a pool of over 14,000 nominations submitted nationwide. Ten winners were named for ten different categories. Holidaily was granted an award within the Disruptor Category, sponsored by Dell, which "celebrates businesses that have boldly ventured into uncharted territory by introducing groundbreaking products or services, or by redefining traditional business structures."

As noted on the Chamber's website, the businesses selected embody innovation and creativity, challenging the status quo and setting new industry benchmarks. From pioneering new markets to revolutionizing operational models, these businesses exemplify the spirit of disruption—by dreaming big and bringing those visions to life.

"We are beyond thrilled to be recognized as one of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's top 100 small businesses," said Karen Hertz, Founder and CEO of Holidaily Brewing Company. "This recognition affirms that we are indeed sparking a revolution, crafting a gluten-free product that everyone can enjoy without compromising on taste." Hertz and COO, Laura Ukowich, attended a two-day celebration and forum in Washington DC hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and featuring VIP guest and Olympic gold medalist Dominique Dawes, who shared her inspiring journey from champion gymnast to trailblazing entrepreneur.

In addition to winning the Chamber's prestigious award, Holidaily Brewing Company is excited announced the launch of a crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine, aimed at expanding their production capabilities and distribution network. This campaign will allow beer enthusiasts and supporters of gluten-free products to invest in the future of Holidaily, helping the company to meet growing demand and continue innovating in the craft beer industry.

"We're announcing our first ever opportunity for the Gluten-Free and Beer Communities to become a part of our business community," Founder, Karen Hertz shared. "We want to continue growing, innovating, and creating the best gluten-free beers out there, while building a family of investors who want to be ambassadors for Holidaily." This initiative reflects the innovative and disruptive spirit celebrated by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's CO—100 Award.

Furthermore, Holidaily recently celebrated a significant victory at the Great American Beer Festival (GABF), where their Fat Randy's IPA was awarded a Gold Medal. This accolade is a testament to the brewery's commitment to quality and excellence in brewing, further solidifying their reputation as a leader in the gluten-free beer market.

About the U.S. Chamber of Commerce CO—100 Award

The CO—100 Award - Each year, the award committee selects 100 companies that reflect the spirit of American entrepreneurship and resilience, with particular attention to companies that are changing the game in their respective sectors.

For more information on the CO-100, visit https://www.uschamber.com/co/co-100#the-2024-full-list.

About Holidaily Brewing Company

Founded in 2016, Holidaily Brewing Company is the largest dedicated gluten-free brewery in the United States. Located in Golden, Colorado, the brewery was created out of Karen Hertz's passion for quality craft beer and her personal experience surviving cancer (twice) and gluten intolerance. With a mission to provide safe, gluten-free beer without sacrificing flavor, Holidaily has grown to become a leader in the gluten-free beer market, offering award-winning brews that cater to both gluten-free and non-gluten-free beer enthusiasts alike.

Holidaily's beers, including their popular Favorite Blonde and Buckwit Belgian ales, are brewed in a 100% gluten-free facility to ensure the highest level of safety for those with gluten sensitivities. With regional distribution and a thriving local taproom, Holidaily continues to make waves in the craft beer industry.

For more information on Holidaily Brewing Company, visit www.holidailybrewing.com. To learn more about Holidaily Brewing and join their crowdfunding campaign, visit https://www.startengine.com/offering/holidaily-brewing.

