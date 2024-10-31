Holidaily Brewing, the Nation's Top Female-Owned Gluten-Free Brewery, Launches Crowdfunding Campaign on Start Engine to Power Growth and Expansion

GOLDEN, Colo., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holidaily Brewing Company, the largest gluten-free brewery in the U.S. and the only certified women-owned brewery in the country, is excited to announce the launch of its first-ever crowdfunding campaign on Start Engine. In recent weeks, the brewery earned a Top 100 Small Business nod from the US Chamber of Commerce and a coveted gold medal at the Great American Beerfest. This campaign offers fans, gluten-free consumers, and craft beer enthusiasts a unique opportunity to invest in the rapidly growing company as it embarks on its next phase of expansion.

Founded in 2016 by two-time cancer survivor Karen Hertz, Holidaily Brewing was born from a mission to provide high-quality, great-tasting craft beer for the nearly 30% of U.S. adults who are gluten intolerant, have celiac disease, or are eliminating gluten from their diets. Holidaily's flagship product, Favorite Blonde Ale, is currently the top-selling gluten-free beer in the U.S., and the brewery has seen exponential growth with a 1700% increase in sales since its inception.

"We are incredibly excited to invite our loyal customers to become part of the Holidaily family through our crowdfunding campaign," said Karen Hertz, Founder of Holidaily Brewing. "This is a chance for our fans to share in our success as we continue to grow, innovate, and lead the gluten-free beer movement. We're not just brewing beer—we're providing a solution for millions of people who have been left out of the craft beer experience due to gluten sensitivities."

As the demand for gluten-free products continues to rise, with 100 million U.S. adults actively reducing or eliminating gluten from their diets, the market potential for gluten-free craft beer is expanding. A recent study published in the Journal of Translational Gastroenterology highlighted the growing health concerns around gluten, pointing to its role in inflammation and autoimmune conditions, further underscoring the need for gluten-free alternatives in various product categories, including beer.

A Unique Brewing Process

Holidaily Brewing is dedicated to creating beer that not only meets gluten-free standards but also exceeds expectations in quality and taste. Unlike traditional beers made with gluten-containing grains like barley and wheat, Holidaily uses gluten-free grains such as buckwheat and millet, ensuring that its beers are safe for those with the highest gluten sensitivities.

"Our proprietary blend of gluten-free ingredients and commitment to quality control allows us to create beers that stand toe-to-toe with traditional craft beers," said Laura Ukowich, Chief Operations Officer at Holidaily Brewing. "We believe that everyone should be able to enjoy a flavorful beer and that's what drives us every day."

Expansion and Future Plans

Currently distributed in nine states (Colorado, Texas, Arizona, Wyoming, Kansas, Missouri, Washington, Oregon and California), Holidaily has plans to further expand its reach and enhance its product offerings. The brewery is exploring new sustainable packaging solutions and developing innovative flavors to meet the growing demand for gluten-free beer.

"The future is bright for Holidaily, and we are ready to bring our beers to even more people across the country," Hertz added. "Our crowdfunding campaign will help us fuel this growth and continue our mission of crafting exceptional gluten-free beers. We are eager to build a community of investors who are passionate about both craft beer and gluten-free living."

To learn more about Holidaily Brewing Company's crowdfunding campaign and investment opportunities, visit https://www.startengine.com/offering/holidaily-brewing.

About Holidaily Brewing Company

Holidaily Brewing Company, founded by Karen Hertz in 2016, is the largest gluten-free brewery in the United States and the only certified women-owned brewery in the country. Both gluten-free as well as vegan, Holidaily offers a range of beers that everyone can enjoy, regardless of dietary restrictions.

To learn more about the brand, visit https://holidailybrewing.com/ or check out Instagram.

To join for the journey ahead, click here to check out Holidaily's newly-launched crowdfunding efforts: https://www.startengine.com/offering/holidaily-brewing

Communications Contact

Taylor Foxman

The Industry Collective

609-432-2237

[email protected]

