Holiday Beef Recipes That Make the Season Simple

The Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand serves up recipes to keep festive cooking flavorful and convenient for the holidays.

DENVER, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season often means a full calendar and even fuller grocery lists, making meal planning more important that ever. Whether you're planning a full menu for the celebration of the season or repurposing leftovers, the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. Brand, funded by Beef farmers and ranchers, has the recipes you need to beef up any plans you have in mind for the holidays.

Mini Lasagna Bites from BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

If you have family and friends coming over for breakfast, this Beef & Veggie Quiche is both an easy and tasty way to start the day. The combination of seasoned ground beef, vegetables and cheese inside a flaky pie crust creates a comforting dish that feels special for the holiday – but is simple and can also be made ahead of time.

Looking for a crowd-pleasing appetizer that's just as simple for later in the day? These Mini Lasagna Bites offer the same classic comfort of traditional lasagna but are perfect for party guests wanting to mingle. Just line a mini muffin pan with cooked pieces of lasagna noodles before adding your ground beef mixture and cheese's – and that's it!

For those planning a traditional Rib Roast as your holiday dinner centerpiece, make sure you have enough for leftovers so you can enjoy this Prime Rib Pasta with Broccoli and Cheese.. After cutting your prime rib into bite-sized pieces, cook up some pasta then toss everything together with sun-dried tomatoes and truffle oil. A speedy weeknight dinner with all the glam and flavor of the holidays.

For more recipes to try this Holiday season, visit our Holiday Entertaining recipes page on BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The Checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff Program is administered by the Cattlemen's Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

