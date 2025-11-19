Holiday Chaos Through the Eyes of ER and Urgent Care Veterinarians

Thrive Pet Healthcare shares real pet emergency stories and smart advice to help families avoid an unexpected trip to the vet

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday sparkle, rich food and packed parties may be fun for humans, but for pets, they can spell trouble. Thrive Pet Healthcare veterinarians across the country are sharing a few memorable stories that show just how quickly holiday cheer can turn into a sudden vet visit.

The Sparkle that Caused a Scare

"We saw a cat in the ER once that had decided the sparkling tinsel on the Christmas tree looked like a tasty holiday snack," said Dr. Brittany King, emergency veterinarian at Thrive Pet Healthcare Specialists in Mansfield, Texas. "After the festive mischief and a bout of vomiting, X-rays showed an intestinal blockage. Surgery revealed a long strand of tinsel tangled in the intestines. Thankfully, the curious kitty made a full recovery and was back to batting ornaments and napping under the tree, supervised this time."

Tinsel, ribbons, and ornaments may seem harmless, but they can lead to choking hazards, intestinal blockages or injuries. Stick to shatterproof ornaments and skip the tinsel. Flameless candles and cord management are also smart swaps to avoid burns and electrical shocks from lights and wires.

Chocolate Crimes and Christmas Chaos

"Exuberant 4-year-old Boxer, Rocky, turned Christmas Eve into a chocolate crime scene. His family came home to unwrapped Christmas presents and an empty box of chocolates," said Dr. Cindy Hong, veterinarian at Thrive Pet Healthcare Urgent Care in Torrance, California. "We induced vomiting, and about a half pound of chocolate came back up. He clearly had a sweet tooth. Thankfully, his family brought him in right away to get the care he needed. Rocky was doing great the next day after an overnight stay at a 24-hour ER, but it could've ended very differently. Chocolate and dogs don't mix!"

Chocolate, xylitol (found in gum and sugar-free treats), cooked bones, grapes, raisins, onions and alcohol are common holiday hazards. Stick to safe options like plain turkey, green beans, sweet potatoes or pet treats.

Decorations Aren't Chew Toys

"An English Bulldog once came in after eating a segment of large Christmas lights, wires and all. On the X-ray, we could clearly see the intact bulbs in his stomach," said Dr. Aaron Weiner, emergency veterinarian at Tampa Bay Veterinary Specialists and Emergency Care Center in Largo, Florida. "We induced vomiting and, luckily, he brought them all up without needing surgery. It was one of the more memorable holiday cases I've seen."

Keep lights and cords secured and out of reach. If it glitters, glows or jingles, it's probably tempting for a curious pet.

Shiny Doesn't Mean Safe

"We had a Pitbull mix who got into the Christmas ornaments and ended up passing glitter in his stool for a week. He was sparkling from the inside out," said Dr. Mayra Apolo, emergency veterinarian at Capital Veterinary Specialists Jax in Jacksonville, Florida. "It might sound funny, but he needed a couple of days in the hospital on IV fluids to make sure nothing serious was happening. Thankfully, he didn't need surgery and got to go home and enjoy the rest of his holiday. This was a good reminder that even something as innocent-looking as a festive decoration can become dangerous."

If your pet shows symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy, or a lack of appetite, they may have ingested something harmful. Call your veterinarian immediately or Pet Poison Helpline at 855-764-7661. Don't wait for symptoms to appear. Early action can save your pet's life.

Give Pets a Break from the Festivities

Noise, guests and overstimulation can trigger anxiety or cause pets to act out. Set up a cozy, quiet room with soothing background music and a favorite toy, chew or blanket before guests arrive. If your pet is roaming the party, make sure they have a secure place to retreat if they need a break from the excitement. Supervise interactions with young children who may not know how to handle pets appropriately. Ask guests not to feed your pet.

For highly anxious pets, prescription medications can be helpful, but they must be provided in advance and under veterinary supervision.

Think Twice Before Traveling with Pets

If you're heading out of town, consider your pet's temperament and whether the destination is truly pet-safe. Their home might not be safe for pets, or their pets could be territorial and potentially not welcome your pets. A boarding facility or pet sitter may be a better fit than bringing your pet into an unfamiliar or high-stress environment.

Peace of Mind (and a discount)

To help pet owners respond quickly if something goes wrong, Thrive Pet Healthcare is offering 50% off one emergency exam at participating ER hospitals between Nov. 22, 2025, and Jan. 4, 2026. Mention code ER50 at check-in.*

Find a Thrive ER near you and mention code ER50 at check-in.

*Offer valid at participating Thrive Pet Healthcare partner emergency care hospitals 11/22/2025 through 1/4/2026. Applies to one exam only and does not include any other services or products such as veterinary services, diagnostics, treatments, vaccines, medication, or retail items. One per household, one-time use only during the promotion period. This offer cannot be combined with other offers or discounts. Not redeemable for cash. Valid for one pet (dog or cat) only. Must mention code ER50 at check-in.

