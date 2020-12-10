Holiday Cheer Arrives at McDonald's as Fans Can Enjoy the Favorite Menu Items of Santa Claus, the Grinch, and more

Starting Dec. 14, each day, McDonald's will feature a different character and give away* the menu item they crave, exclusively through the App with a $1 minimum purchase. The daily deals will conclude on Dec. 24 with a certain jolly someone's most treasured treat, free soft-baked Chocolate Chip Cookies (glass of milk not included).

"After a year like 2020, I think we could all use some extra cheer this season," said McDonald's U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, Morgan Flatley. "What better way to celebrate and get into the holiday spirit than with free McDonald's menu favorites for everyone including Rudolph, the Abominable Snow Monster and yes, even Scrooge."

Following the launch of celebrity signature orders at restaurants in September and October, these beloved holiday characters are the latest icons to be paired with favorite menu items featured at participating restaurants nationwide. Additional daily in-app deals will celebrate characters from classic holiday movies like National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Gremlins, and Die Hard (yes, Die Hard is a holiday movie).

Aside from the free Chocolate Chip Cookies, all offers require a minimum $1 purchase in the App and will be activated through Mobile Order and Pay. To access the daily deals, simply download the McDonald's App and visit the deals section to add to your order. Everyone can get in on the treats this holiday season – it truly is a Festivus for the rest of us!

*At participating McDonald's. Valid 1x/day with $1 min. purchase (excl. tax) from Dec 14-24. See app for details.

About McDonald's USA

McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to nearly 25 million customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com , or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook www.facebook.com/mcdonalds

