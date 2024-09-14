Holiday Cheer Takes Center Stage: USPS Unveils Festive Holiday Stamps at National Postal Museum

Vibrant folk art-inspired designs celebrate American traditions and the power of connection through holiday mail

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service unveiled the 2024 Christmas Madonna and Child and Holiday Joy stamps today at a special event held at the Smithsonian's National Postal Museum.

These new stamps, featuring 17th-century Italian art and inspired by Mexican folk-art, respectively, capture the festive spirit of the holiday season.

"These stamps showcase timeless designs that bring a touch of reverence and warmth to every piece of mail." Post this

USPS Vice President of Marketing Sheila Holman and USPS Vice President of Supply Management Mark Guilfoil emphasized the significance of these stamps in continuing American holiday traditions during their remarks before the crowd of art enthusiasts, stamp collectors and postal officials.

"The Christmas Madonna and Child stamp is a beautiful reminder of the season's roots," said Holman. "It's a timeless design that brings a touch of reverence and warmth to every piece of mail. We're proud to offer this special stamp to our customers as they share their holiday greetings."

"These stamps provide our customers with beautiful images for the holidays and are more than just decorations for their cards and packages — they enable and provide a bridge between families and friends across America," said Guilfoil. "Not only do the Holiday Joy stamps capture the spirit of the season, they remind us of the cherished seasonal tradition of sharing love, hope and memories through the mail, helping us stay connected with those who matter most."

Other speakers included Toby Mensforth, deputy director of the National Postal Museum; Antonio Alcala, an art director for USPS; and Jacquie Gales Webb, host of "Gospel Spirit," a show on WHUR-FM (96.3) in the Washington, DC, area.

Attendees at the event were treated to a first-day-of-issue ceremony, where they had the opportunity to purchase the new stamps and have them postmarked with a special cancellation. Following the ceremony was the National Postal Museum's Holiday Stamps Family Festival where children and families participated in holiday-themed games and crafts. A special appearance by guest artist Katie Kirk added to the festive atmosphere.

The National Postal Museum, the perfect backdrop for this unveiling, houses one of the world's largest collections of stamps and is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the history of communication. The addition of the 2024 Madonna and Child and Holiday Joy stamps to the Postal Service's holiday collection continues a cherished tradition that has brought joy and connection to millions of Americans.

Christmas Madonna and Child features the serene Madonna and Child from the workshop of the 17th-century Italian artist Giovanni Battista Salvi, called "Sassoferrato" (1609-1685). William Gicker was the art director and Greg Breeding designed the stamp.

Holiday Joy, four stamps inspired by Mexican folk art, were designed by Antonio Alcalá, an art director for USPS, using original digital illustrations by Michelle Muñoz.

Christmas Madonna and Child and Holiday Joy are Forever stamps, which are always equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce rate, and are now available for purchase at Post Office locations nationwide and online at usps.com.

News of the stamps is being shared on social media using hashtags #MadonnaAndChildStamp and #HolidayJoyStamps.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products online at The Postal Store, by calling 844-737-7826 or at Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon.

Additional information on stamps, first-day-of-issue ceremonies and stamp-inspired products can be found at StampsForever.com.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to 167 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, Threads and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel and like us on Facebook. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

National contact: Jonathan Castillo

[email protected]

Local contact: Mark Wahl

[email protected]

usps.com/news

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service