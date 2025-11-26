NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionsgate Network is urging consumers to stay extremely vigilant this holiday season as online and crypto-related scams see a significant surge. With holiday shopping and digital transactions at their peak, scammers are exploiting the increased activity to target victims at an unprecedented pace. As a leader in blockchain forensics and crypto recovery , Lionsgate Network has released its " 12 Scams of Christmas ," a seasonal checklist outlining the most common and dangerous scams expected between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day.

Holiday Crypto Scam Attempts Jump Over 300%

Holiday shopping season routinely brings a spike in financial fraud, and this year is no exception. Lionsgate Network is seeing an increase in crypto-focused scams, including fake wallet apps, fraudulent investment offers, impersonation attacks, and phishing messages that mimic legitimate platforms. Many of these scams unfold so quickly that victims often don't realize what happened until their assets are already gone.

"People are often surprised by how sophisticated and fast these scams have become," said Bezalel Eithan Raviv, CEO of Lionsgate Network , a leading company in asset recovery and financial fraud prevention. "Prevention will always be the strongest safeguard, but when someone becomes a victim, time is critical. In crypto-related fraud, assets can move across multiple networks almost instantly. Acting quickly gives victims the best chance at recovering what was stolen."

Lionsgate Network's immediate response plan outlines three essential steps: utilizing blockchain analysis to track stolen funds, collecting cyber forensic evidence to support exchange freezes, and coordinating with law enforcement until funds are recovered.

The company also recommends practical prevention tips: avoid clicking links in unexpected messages, verify opportunities through official websites, use VPNs on public Wi-Fi, and download wallet apps only from trusted developers. Most scams targeting victims today begin on mainstream platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, where criminals exploit personal trust and emotional interaction.

"Scammers don't look for technology gaps - they look for human vulnerability.

Platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook have become hunting grounds for financial deception, especially during the holidays."

— Bezalel Eithan Raviv, CEO, Lionsgate Network

Lionsgate Network has assisted law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and DHS in recovering millions in stolen cryptocurrency through real-time AI-driven tracing and coordinated action. As holiday scams surge, Lionsgate Network remains the most legitimate crypto recovery company that supports clients directly with law enforcement and continues to monitor cases until action is taken.

About Lionsgate Network

Lionsgate Network is a blockchain intelligence firm with operations in Tel Aviv and Delaware, specializing in financial fraud investigations, digital asset recovery, and advanced AI-driven blockchain forensics. The company supports fraud victims, law enforcement, and financial institutions by tracing stolen funds and combating digital financial crime.

SOURCE Lionsgate Network