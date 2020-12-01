Holiday Driving Safety Tips

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tire America (tireamerica.com), an ecommerce platform offering a complete portal solution to sourcing, purchasing and installing tires and related products, is offering tips on how to check your tires to help get you where you're going this holiday season.

If it's been a while since you've looked at your tires, make sure to do it before you head out on your holiday road trip. Be on the lookout for these four signs that you may need new tires:

Bubble(s) in tire sidewall – Don't ignore these. They could lead to a blowout. Dry rot on tires – These small, spider-like hairline cracks in your tires' tread or sidewall are a sure indicator that you need to have your tires looked at by a professional. Low tire tread – If your tires' tread has worn down to 2/32", then you need to get them replaced. To see where your tires stand, perform the Penny Test . Any other visible signs of damage or dangerous wear.

When you've made sure that your tires are in good shape, check to make sure they are properly inflated. You can find your manufacturer's recommended air pressure on your driver's side door jamb.

No matter where you're headed this season, if you follow the handy holiday safety tips to make sure your tires are ready for your trip above; your trip will be as stress-free and enjoyable as possible.

ABOUT TIRE AMERICA

Tire America is an ecommerce platform offering a complete end-to-end portal solution to sourcing, purchasing and installing tires and related products. The site provides customers a seamless online purchase experience and local installation options for customers across all 50 states. For more information, visit TireAmerica.com.

Contact: Jamie Levin

561-383-3000, Ext. 2527

SOURCE Tire America

