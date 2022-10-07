Holiday eBook Released for eCommerce Companies by Freestyle Software

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freestyle Software, the industry leading provider of order, inventory and operations management solutions for the SMB eCommerce market, has released an updated version of "Freestyle's Ultimate Holiday Order & Inventory Management Ebook", a comprehensive holiday guide for eCommerce brands.

This comprehensive guide from Freestyle will prepare eCommerce companies for the holiday rush with handy tips and best practices about order and inventory management, warehouse management, returns, shipping and more.

The holiday season is a critical time of year for eCommerce brands, since they can see their sales volume grow by fivefold during that period. To help brands prepare, Freestyle has compiled a list of planning tips and best practices that will assist brands as they plan for this holiday season and years to come.

"There has never been greater pressure on eCommerce brands entering a Holiday sales rush. With inflationary pressures and transportation surcharges impacting spending, consumers will be cautious with their budgets this year. Brands that prepare every part of their operations, marketing and fulfillment teams will have an edge. This comprehensive guide will help brands looking for that edge", said Jim Cahill, president of Freestyle Software.

You can download the ebook at:

https://www.freestylesolutions.com/holiday-ebook-2022

In conjunction with the ebook, Freestyle has also published a number of new holiday blog posts to keep readers up-to-date about seasonal topics as eCommerce companies prepare for the holiday rush.

