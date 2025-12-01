Holiday Feasts Just Got Even Better: The Honey Baked Ham Company Adds Prime Rib to the Menu

New HoneyBaked Prime Rib Available at HoneyBaked's 500+ Stores Nationwide

ATLANTA, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in decades, The Honey Baked Ham Company® is introducing an all-new centerpiece to its menu: Prime Rib. Now available nationwide across the brand's 500+ locations, HoneyBaked® Prime Rib joins the brand's iconic ham and turkey to complete the holiday trifecta of premium, pre-cooked centerpieces that make hosting easier and more delicious than ever.

"For generations, HoneyBaked has been at the center of family celebrations, helping hosts spend less time in the kitchen and more time making memories," said Jim Dinkins, Chief Executive Officer. "Prime Rib is the natural next chapter, and one we know our customers, both loyal and new, will be excited to serve this holiday season–it's truly irresistible."

Inspired by a blend of persistent customer demand and a desire to introduce a new set of hosts (and guests) to the HoneyBaked holiday tradition, the elevated product features perfectly marbled USDA Choice grade prime rib that is expertly seasoned, cooked to rare and packaged to seal in the amazing flavor and juices. The new holiday essential offers a simple heat-and-serve experience, bringing the company's tradition of simplicity and convenience to beef lovers, too.

"Beef has always been a holiday season hero, ranking as the third most-served protein on Americans' holiday tables behind ham and turkey," said Chef Tim Ziga, HoneyBaked's resident culinary expert. "For families who want to mix it up and offer something for everyone's tastes, Prime Rib brings a special centerpiece to the table – and will bring everyone back for seconds."

This holiday season, HoneyBaked is partnering with country music icon Martina McBride to show how to bring warmth, flavor and meaningful traditions to the holiday table.

"Now that my girls are grown and out of the house, the holidays are one time of year we're all back under the same roof, which I love," says McBride. "I enjoy incorporating all of the holiday traditions and food they've loved since childhood. HoneyBaked helps make those moments even more meaningful. Their beautiful holiday centerpieces, from the delicious new Prime Rib to the classic Ham and Turkey with that signature sweet, crunchy glaze, bring so much flavor to the holiday meal and allow us to spend more time with each other at the table and less time in the kitchen. And more time together means we make more long-lasting memories, and that's what it's all about."

Prime Rib is available in-store or online for in-store pickup while supplies last in:

A range of 3 to 8 pounds, perfect for large or small groups

Two Bundle & Save Holiday Meal Options featuring four signature Heat & Serve Side Dishes of your choice

HoneyBaked's 2025 Holiday Menu Offerings

In addition to Prime Rib, HoneyBaked's delicious hams and turkey breasts with their signature sweet and crunchy glaze make for the perfect centerpieces at any gathering, while sides like Maple Sweet Potato Souffle, Double Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese and Green Bean Casserole complete the spread.

HoneyBaked also offers premium gifting options for your loved ones, available via shipping and in-store. Surprise hosts with the signature Honey Baked Ham®, spiral sliced and ready to serve, or opt for the flexibility of HoneyBaked gift cards, allowing hosts to choose their favorite spread.

HoneyBaked's full holiday menu is available at your nearest HoneyBaked location . You can also visit honeybaked.com/holiday for all your holiday needs, including gifts, deals and hosting tips.

About The Honey Baked Ham Company®:

For more than 65 years, The Honey Baked Ham Company has provided customers and their families with delightful food to enjoy for all of life's special moments. HoneyBaked's origins began when founder Harry J. Hoenselaar patented a spiral-slicing ham machine, making way for the first HoneyBaked Store in Detroit, Michigan. Since that momentous opening in 1957, the company has grown to more than 500 retail and seasonal locations nationwide, serving its signature spiral-sliced Honey Baked Ham with sweet and crunchy glaze, premium turkey breast, heat and serve sides, desserts, sandwiches, and more. Offering convenient meals using the best ingredients, HoneyBaked will make every occasion a little more memorable, whether you're dining in store, picking up or ordering online. For more information visit www.honeybaked.com and connect on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , Pinterest , and TikTok .

SOURCE The Honey Baked Ham Company