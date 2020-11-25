"Holiday Food Brings Fun, Flavor…and Gastrointestinal Flare-Ups" Says Leading Expert Who Is Providing Guidance For A Healthy Holiday Season

Dr. Drossman says that risk can be mitigated by knowing how to communicate with your doctor and understanding how to proactively manage your condition.

"Every holiday season, we see a significant increase in patients with gastrointestinal flare ups. If you are suffering from a chronic GI disorder, called a disorder of gut-brain interaction (DGBI), eating foods you don't normally indulge in and managing the stress that can come with the season, the risk is high that you will experience intensified symptoms that are frequent and disruptive," said Dr. Drossman, who has dedicated his career to study of gastroenterology and psychiatry to understand and treat these disorders.

"We all love holiday foods, which are nostalgic and reflective of our traditions and culture. Add in the stress of the holidays – and the added stress of a holiday during a pandemic and it's a recipe for intensification of these GI symptoms. It's possible to enjoy the holiday season without paying the price with your health. That starts with properly managing your DGBI condition," added Dr. Drossman.

The American Psychological Association reports that 38 percent of Americans experience increased stress around the holidays1, which can exacerbate GI symptoms. Forty percent2 of Americans suffer from disorders of gut-brain interaction (DGBIs) that present as a collection of symptoms not diagnosable through traditional testing methods but through the use of symptom criteria. Misdiagnoses for DGBIs are common, and often cause long-term physical and mental distress, disrupt the patient-doctor relationship and lead to unnecessary tests and high health care costs.

"Patients can spend years seeking a diagnosis for their condition, which can strain relationships with friends and family. "The task is not to do more tests but to accept the diagnosis and carve the path toward recovery," said Dr. Drossman. For many DGBI patients, holiday celebrations are disrupted by frequent trips to the bathroom and embarrassing symptoms. It doesn't have to be that way."

Dr. Drossman says DGBI patients have faced a long-time struggle communicating with their doctors and feeling unheard as they seek their path to effectively manage their condition, so he partnered with renowned patient advocate, Johannah Ruddy, to write the new book Gut Feelings: Disorders of Gut-Brain Interaction (DGBI) and the Patient-Doctor Relationship, which is now available for pre-order ahead of its December release.

"DGBI patients often feel frustrated by the lack of diagnosis and direction. Physicians are often stymied by testing that cannot produce diagnosis. It's time to reset the dialogue and create a real path to address the DGBI health crisis," said Dr. Drossman.

Gut Feelings includes a wealth of information on GI disorders, with findings from over 35 years of research in this field and analysis of numerous clinical studies in addition to tips for both doctors and patients to build more productive conversation about diagnoses and treatment plans for DGBIs. The book also includes information on DGBI diagnoses using the Rome Criteria, which evaluates functional GI disorders based on a collection of symptoms.

"When the doctor-patient dialogue is improved and productive, effective treatment plans can be explored, and disorders of Gut-Brain interaction can be managed. That can make the holidays more enjoyable and every day more comfortable," said Dr. Drossman.

About Gut Feelings: Disorders of Gut-Brain Interaction and the Patient-Doctor Relationship

Authored by Douglas Drossman, MD, an award-winning gastroenterology and psychiatric researcher, and Johannah Ruddy, M.Ed., a national patient advocate expert, Gut Feelings will serve as a guide for patients and doctors to diagnose, treat and communicate more effectively about disorders of Gut-Brain interaction. Gut Feelings is a culmination of decades of learnings in the gastroenterology space and analyzes the perspectives of both doctors and patients seeking diagnosis for their condition. Gut Feelings is published by DrossmanCare in collaboration with the Rome Foundation. Gut Feelings: Disorders of Gut-Brain Interaction and the Patient-Doctor Relationship is now available for pre-sale at DrossmanCare.com and will be released this December.

1 US News and World Report: Why are the holidays so stressful?

2 Gastroenterology, Worldwide Prevalence and Burden of Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders, Results of Global Rome Foundation Study, Sperber A and Drossman DA, et al. 2020

SOURCE Gut Feelings