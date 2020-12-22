Holiday Food Drives Provide Nearly 3 Million Pounds Of Food For Families In Three States

"If there was ever a time to help our neighbors in need, the time is now," said Brandy Ralston-Lint, senior vice president of corporate communications for Security Service Federal Credit Union. "We are grateful to our members and the communities who stepped up and contributed in a big way this year. Together, we are helping put food on the table for families."

The campaigns came at a critical time when food bank resources have dwindled under the pressure of increasing community needs. During the month of November, monetary donations were collected at every branch of the credit union and through online giving. The cumulative efforts raised sufficient funds to purchase 2,947,950 pounds of food.

Security Service Federal Credit Union donations will aid the San Antonio Food Bank, Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, Salvation Army of Salt Lake, Coastal Bend Food Bank, and the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley.

As this global crisis continues, food banks work around the clock to meet the growing community needs. To learn more about how to volunteer or donate to a local food bank during this time of need or for food assistance, visit www.feedingAmerica.org.

