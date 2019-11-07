NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following roundup is a collection of stories dealing with holiday gift giving and is appropriate for special sections and for general use.

For each story included in this package, you will find the first paragraph of the release below, as well as its headline linked to the full text.

This is the latest in a series of event-related roundups PRN will carry as part of its regular Cision Roundup News Service. Coming up in 2019 are roundups on:



Package Name Slug Distribution Date RSNA 2019 I RSNA 2019 I Dec. 2 RSNA 2019 II RSNA Dec. 12 Holiday Gift Giving II Holiday Gift Giving II Nov. 22 Last-Minute Holiday Gift Giving Last-Minute Holiday Gift Giving Dec. 13



Holiday Gift Giving I Cision Roundup

1. WowWee® Introduces Enchanting New Pixie Belles™

MONTREAL, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WowWee® , a leading manufacturer of innovative consumer entertainment products and makers of Fingerlings®, Lucky Fortune®, and more, today announced the retail launch of their newest interactive pet, Pixie Belles, just in time for the holiday season. With multiple play modes and a Magnetic Power Pod that lets you attach them to your clothing, Pixie Belles bring light, love, cute sounds, and fun movements wherever you go!

2. Top 10 Gifts for People Who Love to Travel

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avid travelers usually opt for experiences over material objects, but whether you have a backpacker in your life, cyclist, or fan of luxury cruises, there's something here for every type of traveler. Explore this list of top 10 gifts for people who love to travel, curated by Worldwide Rescue & Security, Inc. and snag the perfect gift your adventure-loving friend.

3. Brad's Deals Announces Annual 60 Days of Deals Shopping Event

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brad's Deals , a team of real people committed to saving shoppers time and money by connecting them with validated online deals and discounts, today announced their 10th annual 60 Days of Deals event will kick off Friday, November 1 and continue through Tuesday December 31 at bradsdeals.com/collections/60-days-of-deals .

4. La Madeleine Unveils New Harvest & Holiday Menu

DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- La Madeleine French Bakery & Café unveils their harvest & holiday menu with new seasonal recipes paired with traditional guest favorites.

5. Holiday Gift Guide: The Counter Gift Card Deals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WHAT: The Counter will be offering new gift card deals for the holidays.

6. Holiday Gift Guide: Planet Smoothie Gift Card Deals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WHAT: Planet Smoothie will be offering new gift card deals for the holidays.

7. Holiday Gift Guide: Pinkberry Gift Card Deals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WHAT: Pinkberry will be offering new gift card deals for the holidays.

8. Holiday Gift Guide: Baja Fresh Gift Card Deals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WHAT: Baja Fresh will be offering new gift card deals for the holidays.

9. Holiday Gift Guide: Cold Stone Creamery Gift Card Deals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WHAT: Cold Stone Creamery will be offering new gift card deals for the holidays.

10. Holiday Gift Guide: Blimpie Gift Card Deals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WHAT: Blimpie will be offering new gift card deals for the holidays.

11. Holiday Gift Guide: TacoTime Gift Card Deals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WHAT: TacoTime will be offering new gift card deals for the holidays.

If you would like a copy of the complete schedule, or if you would care to comment, please email roundupdesk@cision.com. We welcome suggestions. Copies of previous packages will be available for the media. Cision roundups and photos are also available on the PR Newswire Web site.

Photos that accompany releases are available for download from PRNewswire.com.

SOURCE PR Newswire Association LLC