 Holiday Gift Giving II Cision Roundup

1. Hurtigruten Announces Biggest Sale Ever with Offers Up to 50% Off for Black Friday

SEATTLE, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers looking to experience bucket list destinations such as Antarctica, Alaska, Norway and Svalbard can take advantage of Hurtigruten's biggest sale ever, with up to 50% off* select 2020 and 2021 itineraries. The sale begins November 27, 2019, and runs through December 4, 2019.

2. Great American Cookies® Bakes-Up E-Commerce Gifting Program

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet wishes are coming true! For the first time ever, Great American Cookies' fresh baked cookies can be shipped right to your door or sent to friends and family nationwide. Through a new e-commerce platform, the number one retail cookie shop is offering a customized gift box featuring a dozen freshly baked cookies. The customer can select from four popular flavors (Original Chocolate Chip, Sugar, Double Fudge and Birthday Cake), personalize a message and have it arrive in one to two business days, or pick-up the same day from a participating local Great American Cookies store. All cookies are baked the day they ship, guaranteeing the delivery of the soft, fresh and delicious cookies you know and love. Orders can be placed by going to www.greatamericancookies.com and selecting "Send Cookies." The gift box costs $25.99 plus shipping and tax.

3. Crock-Pot® Expands Assortment Just in Time for The Holidays

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Crock-Pot® brand, a leader in one-pot cooking, announced the addition of three new products to its wide portfolio of slow cookers and pressure cookers: the Crock-Pot® 7-Quart Easy to Clean Cook & Carry™ Slow Cooker, the Crock-Pot® Express Easy Release 10-Quart 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker, and the Crock-Pot® Express Crisp 8-Quart 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker. The new products offer simple solutions to common consumer frustrations. The upgraded features from the Crock-Pot Express line allow for an elevated experience in one-pot cooking - larger meals and crisp finishes on your favorite dishes - while the innovations in slow cooking simplify and speed up the cleaning process.

4. Old Estate Rums, also known as "History in a bottle," launches new US home delivery just in time for Santa's workers

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For years Old Estate Rums has supplied small batch, handmade rums and liqueurs to the US Virgin Islands for both travelers and residents. In fact, their products have even survived multiple hurricanes and storms as one of the most memorable and sought-after tasting experiences.

5. André® Champagne & Tipsy Elves Partner to 'Level-Up' All Your "Ugly Sweater Party" Swag

MODESTO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- André® Champagne – the number one sparkling wine brand in America1– in partnership with Tipsy Elves, America's favorite holiday apparel brand, will bring the cheer to your next holiday 'par-tay' with an exclusive line of limited-edition sweaters, onesies and fanny packs. The festive holiday threads and accessories arrive just in time to celebrate the launch of the California Champagne brand's new-to-market 375mL cans, available in both Brut and Brut Rosé (SRP $3.99/can).

6. Green Kid Crafts Launches Sibling STEM and STEAM Kits for Effortless Gift Giving

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holidays just around the corner, Green Kid Crafts, the top-ranked subscription box for kids by the New York Times, My Subscription Addiction, and Parent's Choice makes finding the perfect gift for the young scientist and maker in your life entirely stress-free. Celebrating shipment of its millionth kit earlier this fall, Green Kid Crafts has grown an astounding 765 percent over the past two years and plans on fueling continued growth with the launch of their new Sibling STEAM subscription box.

7. Holiday Spirit Meets School Spirit with M.LaHart & Co. Collegiate Gifts

LITCHFIELD, Conn., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It is the busiest time of the year at M.LaHart & Co, the nation's fastest growing purveyor of premium university-branded commemorative gifts for alumni and fans. As demand for the company's unique school spirited products has grown dramatically each November and December over the past five years, it has become clear that M.LaHart & Co has tapped into a growing sense of nostalgia for the comfort and joy of school traditions.

8. PopSockets Releases New Product the PopGrip AirPods Holder

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PopSockets, maker of expandable phone grips is announcing its latest product to bring convenience and ease into everyday life, the PopGrip AirPods Holder. Never leave home without your phone? Now you don't have to leave your AirPods behind, either. The perfect stocking stuffer for AirPods enthusiasts, once the PopGrip AirPods holder is attached to your/a phone, there is no need to to keep track of multiple things. Whether you're commuting, traveling, heading to the gym or just running errands, this all-in-one PopGrip and holder makes life a little simpler this holiday season and beyond.

