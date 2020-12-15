Holiday Gift Giving Made Easy with Wish Lists

Two jewelry trade organizations, American Gem Society and Jewelers of America, noted a change in customers' shopping habits and natural wish list building tendencies. They have curated a holiday Wish Book and simple to use wish list forms so everyone can share their own "My Jewelry Wish List" and make this the season to shine.

Wish lists are essential for a lot of reasons this holiday season. They keep track of the pieces you see and immediately fall in love with. When it is time for a holiday, special occasion or time to celebrate yourself, keeping a wish list on file at your local jeweler makes it easy for your loved ones to celebrate you with a piece of jewelry with meaning.

"With trips and celebratory parties canceled, we yearn for ways to celebrate our special occasions. Jewelry has always played an important part in marking our most precious life moments. This year, jewelry will remind us how resilient we are," says Jewelers of America Spokesperson Amanda Gizzi.

Wish lists also ensure that last-minute shopping does not have to be filled with stress.

"To avoid the pitfalls of frantic, last-minute gift giving, wish lists make it easy for your loved ones to find the perfect gift and to shop from the safety of their own homes if desired," says American Gem Society President & CEO Katherine Bodoh.

Building a jewelry wish list is easy. Head to your local jeweler and look for a few pieces of jewelry that would be extra meaningful this year. Popular styles include diamond essentials, bold colored gemstones, yellow gold and platinum chains and personalized necklaces. Make note of your favorite pieces and ask to put it on file with the jeweler.

Visit Jewelers of America's website, www.jewelers.org/gift-guides/holidayjewelrygifts or American Gem Society's website, www.americangemsociety.org to find a reputable Jewelers of America or American Gem Society member-retailer near you.

