Holiday Gift Guide 2023: A Secret of Gathering

This guide caters to a wide range of preferences and budgets, whether you're seeking more affordable choices or willing to indulge in higher-end options.

BELTSVILLE, Md., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a sign of changing leaves, the 2023 holiday season, one of the most stressful times of the year has arrived, and so do a myriad of bewildering holiday promos. People get overwhelmed by such long wish lists and massive shopping options.

VANKYO Holiday Gift Guide

An immersive and festive atmosphere is the key to gathering people together. As the must-have essential holiday gift, VANKYO projectors are ready to serve stunning visuals and engaging entertainment more than special days. Here is a cheat sheet from VANKYO to save time finding the best deals and maximize your holiday savings meanwhile promising joy within reach.

Best-Value Projectors for Leisure less than $130

Leisure 3W - Best Budget-Friendly Projector at Target

As there will be many spending in the holiday seasons, you might want to be cost-conscious on the gifts. The VANKYO Leisure 3W projector is a budget-friendly choice. It empowers to share screens from iOS or Android gadgets. It allows to share the phone screen wirelessly without additional cables, which is very convenient and achieve the basic big-screen enjoyment. Turn off the room lights and let it light up your or beloved's mood in this chill season!

Leisure 3 Pro - Best Value Projector at Walmart

If you demand on higher brightness and resolution, you can upgrade the Leisure 3W to Leisure 3 Pro for better viewing experience. The Leisure 3 Pro features 183% higher brightness and FHD1080p resolution. Except for the clearer image quality, it also supports dual-band Wi-Fi and bluetooth, promising seamless viewing experience and more connectivity possibilities.

Leisure 470 - The Creative Crafters Favorite Projector at BestBuy

Yummy and lovely cookies cannot absent at the holiday table. The Leisure 470 is there to help with creative cookies in various pattern or themes. Featuring 720p and 120lm, it can display full details of the patterns at an appropriate size no matter when you are baking, sewing or painting.

Leisure 470 Pro - The Smallest FHD Projector at BestBuy

As the smallest FHD projector in the world, it is designed in unprecedented smallest size - at least 40% smaller than mainstream native 1080p LCD projectors on the market, saving more space for indoor use and more convenient to be carried outdoors. Coupled with its smooth screen mirroring feature, The Leisure 470 Pro is a perfect gift as the best portable outdoor phone projector for those EDC enthusiasts.

Leisure 470 Roku - The Best Overall Projector at Walmart

Bundled with Roku TV stick, the Leisure 470 Roku projector allows to directly access thousands of free hit movies, popular TV shows, Roku Originals, 300+ live TV channels, and more. Big entertainment can be maximized on 240" projection screen. It is the best overall projector for entry level.

Best Versatile Projectors for Home Entertainment less than $300

Performance X3 - Best Room-to-Room Portable Projector at Target

If you feel "typical" on the common projectors in the market, A standing projector like Performance X3 may fresh your eyes. Its lunchbox-like handle is built to portability on its back to make it easy to carry. The gathering pleasure can be carried to anywhere with only one finger.

Performance V700W - Best Home Entertainment Projector at Walmart

Designed for home entertainment, Vankyo's Performance V700W 1080p projector delivers surprisingly Dolby audio, stereo sound and high brightness for its price class, plus good input lag for casual gaming and an image free of rainbow artifacts.

Best Home Theater Projector for Cinematic Viewing Experience

Vista T4 Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector Flash Deal at BestBuy

As a home theater solution, the performance of Vista T4 exceeds every penny you invest in a cinematic viewing experience. It features a light source based around ALDP 4.0 technology rocking specialized RGB lasers for 2,100 ANSI lumens and an operating life of up to 20,000 hours. The projection engine has a 0.233:1 throw ratio for 100-diagonal-inch "speckle-free" 4K UHD visuals from 7.2 inches away from the display surface – the maximum corner-to-corner throw in 150 inches at 16.7 inches away. You can take pleasure in big-screen visuals from inches away. The Vista T4 projector also offers wide color gamut, HDR10+ content and native 3,000:1 contrast ,covering 107% of the BT.2020 standard, providing vibrant and immersive imagery, while MEMC frame interpolation technology enhances the sharpness of fast-moving action.

About VANKYO

VANKYO has always been about innovation. As one of the most trustworthy projector brands, VANKYO is focused on delivering immersive, fantastic, and exciting visual feasts to people worldwide. While that innovation lies at the core of our business, it has transformed into our mission to empower people to explore display possibilities, and enjoy a better life. Today, we have built multiple online and offline channels and have been trusted by millions of customers worldwide - but we're just getting started. As our product continues to evolve, we stay focused on delivering premium products and services to customers across the globe. For more information, please visit https://ivankyo.com/. For potential partnership, please contact [email protected].

