Holiday Gift Idea for Food & Wine Lovers Seeking New Foodie Friends

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiple research studies have supported the notion that people derive more pleasure from experiences than material goods. Correspondingly, the idea of experiences as gifts instead of things continues to gain popularity on both sides of the gifting ritual. For foodies on your holiday gift list who live in New York and Seattle ‒ couples and singles ‒ consider a gift certificate for membership in Fine Diners Over 40™ (FDO40).

Fine Diners Over 40 is a gourmet dining club for people who would like to enjoy fine dining experiences in the company of contemporaries who delight in all things epicurean. Annual membership fees for couples and singles range from $45 to $105; event fees are paid at time of reservation. Guests enjoy prix fixe or tasting menus at highly-rated restaurants where the cost of dinner ranges from $85‒$250. In most cases, vegetarians and those with food allergies can be accommodated.

FDO40's average group dining size of eight provides an opportunity for guests to engage with everyone in the party before the evening ends. Whether you are the chatty type or reserved, FDO40 hosts strive to ensure all feel welcome.

"Although the social dining space continues to grow, there are few companies, if any, that focus on gathering congenial folks over age 40 who regard fine dining almost as a religious experience," said FDO40 founder, Janet Basilone. "Our members are happy to honor our request to put aside their cell phones and give their full attention to the feast and fellow guests."

A gift certificate for membership in Fine Diners Over 40 is a unique holiday gift idea for singles and couples who may appreciate experiences more than things. To purchase a gift certificate, visit https://www.finedinersover40.com/gifts/.

About Fine Diners Over 40™

Fine Diners Over 40™ organizes dinner events for singles and couples in New York and Seattle. The group appreciate food as art, as cultural adventure, as scientific experiment, and best of all — as an opportunity to take pleasure in the company of others. For more information visit https://www.finedinersover40.com/.

About Fine Diners Over 40 Blog

Fine Diners Over 40™ publishes a social purpose blog with occasional posts about topics that include Third Age, a life stage beginning around age 50 that is rich in possibilities for renewal and transformation, and food waste reduction as a way to alleviate hunger and reduce methane-gas emissions. You can read blog posts at https://www.finedinersover40.com/blog/.

