Holiday Gifting 2025: Gifts Lift Brand Perception (88%) and Employee Job Satisfaction (67%), Snappy Survey Finds

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses and consumers prepare for the 2025 holiday season, new survey data from Snappy shows that gifting remains one of the most meaningful and effective ways to strengthen human connection at home, at work, and with the brands people love.

Half of respondents say they're more excited about the holidays this year, but 70% admit they've received gifts they didn't want, and 58% say they wish they had help choosing the right gift. The takeaway: In this era of personalization, the right gift matters; sending the wrong one misses the moment and weakens the relationship.

Across industries, companies are rethinking the role of holiday gifting , not as a once-a-year nicety, but as a measurable driver of engagement, motivation, and culture.

Employee Gifting : Opportunities for Real Business Impact

Nearly half of employees (47%) say they don't receive a holiday gift from their employer, even though 67% wish they did.

The return on a thoughtful gesture goes far beyond the moment itself:

67% say a meaningful gift increases job satisfaction

Conversely, when employees don't receive a gift, 23% report feeling less positive about their workplace, 18% feel less motivated, and 17% feel less engaged, suggesting that not sending holiday gifts can quietly erode culture and morale.

While many companies still default to the office holiday party to celebrate the season, employees say they'd rather receive a gift instead.

Customer Gifting : Loyalty Starts With Recognition

Holiday gifting isn't just for employees. 68% of customers who are part of brand loyalty programs say they've never received a holiday gift from the brand, and 58% wish they would.

Those who do receive gifts notice. 86% say a gift from a brand improves their perception of that brand, with 35% stating the positive impact lasts up to three months, and 29% saying it lasts more than six months.

When asked what makes a loyalty gift most memorable, 39% cited surprise and delight, 31% valued the gift's monetary worth, and 30% said it came down to feeling seen by the brand.

Timing, Thoughtfulness, and the Power of Personalization

84% of employees and 62% of customers agree that mid-to-late December is the ideal time to receive gifts, but it's the sentiment that counts most.

62% of employees and 74% of customers say that including a thoughtful note makes a gift more meaningful, and 75% of employees say they'd love to choose their own gift.

60% of employees say they'd like the option to donate the value of their gift to a charitable cause, showing that gifting can be a gesture that is paid forward.

The Data Is Clear: Thoughtful Gifting Drives Results

Meaningful gifting drives lasting value.

67% of employees say thoughtful gifts increase job satisfaction for up to six months or longer.

Holiday gifting has evolved from a seasonal gesture to a strategic investment that strengthens culture, deepens engagement, and drives measurable impact throughout the year.

Methodology

The findings are based on Snappy's 2025 Holiday Gifting Survey of 1,500 employed U.S. adults, exploring attitudes toward holiday gifting from employers and brands. The survey was fielded in October 2025.

About Snappy

Snappy is a leading gifting company that helps organizations drive engagement, retention, and business growth through thoughtful, scalable gifting. Trusted by more than half of the Fortune 100, Snappy has delivered over 7 million gifts globally. Its gifting platform supports use cases across the employee, customer, and prospect lifecycle, offering curated gift collections, branded swag, global experiences, and gifting APIs, all through a thoughtful and magical digital experience. Founded in 2015, Snappy continues to redefine how businesses drive behavior change and build meaningful connections through gifting.

