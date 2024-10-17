Holiday Gifting Can Significantly Boost Customer Loyalty, According to Snappy's Annual Gifting Report

65% of Loyalty Program Members Want To Receive Holiday Gifts From Brands

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snappy's 2024 Holiday Gifting Report reveals that holiday gifting has the potential to play a crucial role in building customer loyalty. According to the report, 65% of customer loyalty program members expressed a desire to receive holiday gifts from the brands they support, underscoring the growing importance of holiday gifting as a key driver of ongoing customer engagement and brand loyalty.

The Holiday Gifting Report also found that more than half of all respondents (52%) believe receiving a holiday gift from a brand significantly increases their loyalty, with an additional 38% reporting a somewhat increased sense of loyalty. Together, these findings indicate that 90% of loyalty program members feel more positively about a brand when they receive a holiday gift, suggesting that gifting is an important strategy for brands seeking to deepen connections with their customers.

More Key Findings From The Holiday Gifting Report:

57% of consumers are members of at least one customer loyalty program , with the majority participating in multiple programs. Of these, 50% are members of 3-5 loyalty programs , highlighting the competitive nature of maintaining brand loyalty.

, with the majority participating in multiple programs. Of these, , highlighting the competitive nature of maintaining brand loyalty. Despite their participation in membership programs, only 42% of loyalty members have ever received a holiday gift from a brand, indicating a missed opportunity for brands to engage with and recognize their most loyal customers.

Holiday Gifting as a Strategic Opportunity

Holiday gifting allows brands to differentiate themselves in an increasingly crowded loyalty landscape. As the survey results suggest, companies that integrate strategic holiday gifting into their customer loyalty strategy can build stronger relationships, enhance retention, boost customer lifetime value, and create brand advocates.

Methodology

Snappy's 2024 Holiday Gifting Report was fielded from 1,500 Americans ages 18 and older, who were surveyed online in September 2024. Respondents were recruited based on demographics via an online sample by Propeller Insights, a third-party market research company. Respondents represent a diverse variety of ethnic, education, and income levels, and are geographically dispersed across the United States.

About Snappy

Snappy is a gifting company that spreads joy, shares gratitude, and takes the guesswork out of gifting.

Founded in 2015, Snappy was named one of Inc.'s fastest-growing companies in the Northeast in 2021, 2022, and 2023. As the trusted gifting and swag partner to over 47% of Fortune 100 companies and thousands of individuals, Snappy has sent more than five million gifts worldwide. Snappy thrives on connecting people and cultivating meaningful relationships through the power of gratitude and gifting.

The company has been featured on Fortune's "Best Small & Medium Workplaces," "Best Workplace for Millennials," and "Best Workplace in Tech" lists.

SOURCE Snappy