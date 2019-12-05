Holiday Gifts Foodies Will Crave From The Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival Presented By Capital One

A complete line up of 2020 events can be found online at sobewff.org, and by following along with the hashtag #SOBEWFF on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Tickets for the 2020 Festival are available now online at sobewff.org or by calling 877.762.3933 (Phone sales are open Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM EST). To date, SOBEWFF® has raised more than $30 million for the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at FIU.

Between SOBEWFF® and its sister NYCWFF , which takes place each October in New York City, more than $40 million has been raised to benefit the respective charities for each Festival. Beyond the funds raised, both Festivals draw attention to the vibrant dining culture in their respective cities, provide economic stimulus in their communities, and serve as an invaluable platform to drive awareness, engaging and inspiring people to get involved in philanthropic activities.

About the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One

EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE. All proceeds from the Festival benefit the students of the Florida International University Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management who also assist Festival organizers with sponsorship fulfillment, restaurant and exhibitor recruitment, logistics, and inventory as well as working alongside some of the world's greatest celebrity chefs and winemakers. To date, SOBEWFF® has raised more than $30 million for the School. In October 2019, BizBash named the Festival the #1 Food & Restaurant Industry event in the United States for the seventh year in a row.

The Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One is produced by Florida International University and Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, with the support of the Miami Beach Visitors & Convention Authority and the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs. For more information about the Festival, visit sobewff.org or call 877-762-3933. For more information about Florida International University visit fiu.edu, for the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management visit hospitality.fiu.edu and for more information about Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits visit southernglazers.com.

