Holiday Gifts Foodies Will Crave From The Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival Presented By Capital One

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, gift friends and family the ultimate gourmand experience with tickets to the 19th annual Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®). America's favorite gourmet gathering on the beach returns to EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE. February 19 – 23, 2020. Benefiting the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University (FIU), tickets are on sale now for more than 100 events. Give a gift that's sure to satisfy, while also supporting a meaningful cause.
- For the Deal Hunter:
- For those who can't resist a good buy, the Festival offers a variety of events at $100 and under. A brand new addition to this year's selection includes Nu Deco Ensemble Evening of Wine, Food & Music featuring Special Performance by Rev Run & Late-Night Bites by Politan Row Miami on Saturday, February 22. Other great values for frugal foodies include the Festival's first ever pizza party with Miami Design District presents Sliced: A Genuine Pizza Party hosted by Michael Schwartz, Sips & Dips hosted by Adam Richman and a uniquely crafted cocktail experience, Croquetas & Cocktails hosted by Eileen & Jonathan Andrade.
- For the Fitness Junkie:
- Health nuts can still indulge at events that combine fitness, food and fun. Kick start the morning and get your juices flowing with the ultimate workout designed to fire up your weekend at Bootcamp & Bites hosted by Robert Irvine on Saturday, February 22. There's no place like 'OM' if you want to get down dog at Buddhas and Bellinis, taking place on both Saturday, February 22 and Sunday, February 23, and hosted by the most sought-after yoga teacher in South Florida, Dawn B, coupled with live music for a morning of YOGA and relaxation during SOBEWFF®.
- For the Whole Family:
- Parents can ditch their babysitters because fans of all ages are able to enjoy one of the many family-friendly events at this year's Festival. The ever-popular Goya Foods' Fun and Fit as a Family featuring Kidz Kitchen at Jungle Island returns this year on Saturday, February 22 and Sunday, February 23. All the cool kids are sure to attend the Family Ice Cream Social hosted by Duff Goldman on Sunday, February 23. Additionally, Nulo Pet Food's Yappie Hour hosted by Ted Allen on Saturday, February 22 offers a fun-filled afternoon perfect for both canines and kids. For film buffs, head to Hallandale for Foodie Movie Night in the Park hosted by Jacques Torres (on Friday, February 21) and Valerie Bertinelli (on Saturday, February 22) to catch some of your favorite family-friendly flicks – like The Hundred-Foot Journey or Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs - under the stars.
- For the Brunch Lover:
- Those who dream about brunch all week long can enjoy the ultimate Sunday morning pairing of food, drink and PRIDE! On Sunday, February 23, ABSOLUT Vodka's Drag Brunch presented by Barilla hosted by Carson Kressley part of the CRAVE Greater Fort Lauderdale Series presented by My Fort Lauderdale Beach returns to the Festival and promises to be a celebration of divine proportions. Or saunter over to the Southern Kitchen Brunch hosted by Trisha Yearwood part of The NYT Cooking Series, which will dish out the GRAMMY Award winner's favorite recipes. Additionally, Sunday Brunch hosted by Katie Lee & Geoffrey Zakarian part of the CRAVE Greater Fort Lauderdale Series is sure to end your Festival weekend on a high note.
- For the Imbiber:
- While food and wine are in the Festival name, there are plenty of events crafted for cocktail enthusiasts. Start with the spirited Craft-y Happy Hour hosted by Marc Murphy on Thursday, February 20 and continue the streak on Friday, February 21 at the Art of Tiki Cocktail Showdown presented by BACARDĺ Rum and Patrón Tequila. Opportunites to enjoy other spirit-focused experiences on Friday, February 21 include Cigars & Spirits presented by Cigar Aficionado and Sips & Succulents Master Class hosted by Gio Gutierrez and Erika Rodriguez.
- For the Late-Night Enthusiast:
- Nocturnal noshers will have plenty to choose from at this year's Festival. But, better act fast to get tickets to one of these popular late-night events because the early bird gets the worm. Festival friend and influencer, Samantha Schnur has rounded-up some of Miami's favorite chefs for a one-of-a-kind late-night culinary collaboration Chef Mash-up presented by HoneySpot App hosted by The Naughty Fork on Thursday, February 20. On Saturday, February 22, Dim Sum & Disco hosted by Molly Yeh joins the Festival for the first time to help transform the illustrious grounds at The Setai on South Beach into a carnival of flavors typically found at one of Asia's famed street markets.
A complete line up of 2020 events can be found online at sobewff.org, and by following along with the hashtag #SOBEWFF on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Tickets for the 2020 Festival are available now online at sobewff.org or by calling 877.762.3933 (Phone sales are open Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM EST). To date, SOBEWFF® has raised more than $30 million for the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at FIU.
Between SOBEWFF® and its sister NYCWFF, which takes place each October in New York City, more than $40 million has been raised to benefit the respective charities for each Festival. Beyond the funds raised, both Festivals draw attention to the vibrant dining culture in their respective cities, provide economic stimulus in their communities, and serve as an invaluable platform to drive awareness, engaging and inspiring people to get involved in philanthropic activities.
About the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One
EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE. All proceeds from the Festival benefit the students of the Florida International University Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management who also assist Festival organizers with sponsorship fulfillment, restaurant and exhibitor recruitment, logistics, and inventory as well as working alongside some of the world's greatest celebrity chefs and winemakers. To date, SOBEWFF® has raised more than $30 million for the School. In October 2019, BizBash named the Festival the #1 Food & Restaurant Industry event in the United States for the seventh year in a row.
The Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One is produced by Florida International University and Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, with the support of the Miami Beach Visitors & Convention Authority and the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs. For more information about the Festival, visit sobewff.org or call 877-762-3933. For more information about Florida International University visit fiu.edu, for the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management visit hospitality.fiu.edu and for more information about Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits visit southernglazers.com.
