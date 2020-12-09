Holiday Gifts from Soapbox Under $25 That Pamper Your Friends and Give the Gift of Clean Hands to Someone in Need

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Treat everyone on your holiday gift list to nourishing hair and body products from Soapbox, and share the gift of clean hands with someone in need. For every vegan, and cruelty-free product you purchase, Soapbox donates a bar of soap to communities in the United States and around the globe.

A unique Hope Code on every product is linked to a specific project your purchase benefits. By the end of 2020, thanks to its generous customers, Soapbox will donate more than 20 million bars of soap around the world.

For the month of December, Soapbox is offering free shipping on any order of $35 or more at www.soapboxsoaps.com .

Gifts Under $25 to Wrap Up This Holiday Season

*A bar of soap bar will be donated for every product purchased (5 products in a bundle = 5 soap bars donated)

Healthy Hands Bundle ($23.37)

This healthy hands bundle is tough on germs, while gentle on skin. Our nourishing shea butter infused hand soaps will wash away daily grime while infusing hydration with each lather.

Nourished Hands Bundle ($17.96)

Our best-selling hand soaps all packaged in this hand-nourishing bundle! This collection is perfect to discover a variety of our blooming, calming scents as these hand soaps offer a unique aroma at every sink in your home.

360 Hair Treatment Bundle ($23.36)

The tea tree hair mask and scalp treatment pair together to give your scalp a breath of fresh air as it removes build-up and soothes dryness. The coconut oil deep conditioner is the holy grail for hydration to give your strands a surge of moisture. Finish your look with our argan oil smoothing serum for a polished, frizz-free style with no heat!

Hydrate & Shine Coconut Milk Hair Mist with Vitamin E ($12.99)

Pamper your hair with a mist that not only refreshes your tresses with a light coconut scent, but also enhances your hair's shine. The naturally creamy notes of coconut milk will wrap around your hair for a scent that is subtle and soft.

Tea Tree Soothing Scalp Treatment ($9.99)

Give your scalp a fresh start with this pre-shampoo soothing tea tree scalp treatment. Tea tree oil, known for its antibacterial and purifying properties helps promote a healthy scalp and soothes irritation by removing build up.

About Soapbox

Little things do add up. Like the decisions we make about every ingredient in Soapbox hand, hair and body care products. From 100% vegan ingredients to hydrating, great-smelling formulas, you'll feel the difference. And you'll make a difference! Because for every Soapbox product you buy, we donate a bar of soap to someone in need. So far, it's over 20 million given , and you can help us do so much more. At Soapbox, we make goodness easy to find. The moisture-rich line includes hair color-safe shampoos and conditioners, hair oils, hair mist, hair serum, deep conditioner, hair mask, scalp treatment, nourishing body washes, liquid hand soaps, lotions, bar soaps, bath bombs and hand sanitizers. All products are vegan, paraben-free, cruelty-free, EDTA free, and silicone-free so they're packed with everything you want and nothing you don't. Get real results from real ingredients with Soapbox products found at stores like Sally Beauty, Rite Aid, Meijer, Walgreens, Wegmans and many other chain stores across the United States as well as online on Amazon, Boxed.com and Grove.co. For more information, visit www.soapboxsoaps.com .

SOURCE Soapbox

Related Links

http://www.soapboxsoaps.com

