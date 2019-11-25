Holiday Gifts that Give Back: Help Fund Flights to Medical Care, and Miracle Flights Will Give You a Limited-Edition Plush Bear

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Miracle Flights has a special thank-you gift for those who support their life-changing work.

The charity, which helps children, veterans and others reach specialized medical care not available in their local communities, introduced its cuddly aviator mascot, Miles the Bear, early this year. Now he's available for the first time as a limited-edition plush toy.

This holiday season, national charity Miracle Flights is sending limited-edition plush bears as a special thank-you gift to those who support their mission to help children, veterans and others reach specialized medical care far from home. Receive this adorable, limited-edition plush bear as a special gift this holiday season when you support Miracle Flights, the national charity that helps children, veterans and others reach specialized medical care far from home.

"Years ago, we started sending teddy bears to each of our children before their first flight," says Mark E. Brown, Miracle Flights CEO. "Kids were understandably nervous about flying, and we were gratified to hear from parents how our simple gift helped soothe and reassure our young flyers. That's how a special tradition was born. This year, we're delighted to build on that tradition, sharing Miles with other families as a thank-you for giving hope to those who need it most."

Here's how you can get Miles when you give miles this holiday season, while supplies last:

GIVE a premium gift of 90 miles ($75) on a flight to distant medical care, GET a 9-inch limited edition plush Miles the Bear.

a premium gift of 90 miles on a flight to distant medical care, a 9-inch limited edition plush Miles the Bear. GIVE a gift of 60 miles ($50) on a flight to distant medical care, GET a 6-inch limited edition plush Miles the Bear.

a gift of 60 miles on a flight to distant medical care, a 6-inch limited edition plush Miles the Bear. GIVE a gift of 30 miles ($25) on a flight to distant medical care, GET a silver Miracle Flights lapel pin and Miles the Bear Fun Facts card.

With support from donors nationwide, Miracle Flights provides more than 8,000 free commercial flights each year. To learn more and make your donation, visit miracleflights.org.

About Miracle Flights

Miracle Flights is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides free medical air transportation to children and adults via commercial airlines throughout the United States. The organization, founded in 1985, has provided 129,037 flights and currently books more than 600 flights per month. To request a flight, learn more or donate, call 800-359-1711 or visit miracleflights.org. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram.

Press Contact: Erika Koff: (702) 261-0494 or 229820@email4pr.com.

SOURCE Miracle Flights

Related Links

http://miracleflights.org

