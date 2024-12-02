Holiday Hazards to Avoid, How to Keep Your Pets Safe This Season

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As pet owners gather with family and friends this holiday season, it's important to remember the health risks associated with including pets in festive feasts. While it may be tempting to let furry family members indulge, some human foods and drinks can lead to emergency health situations for dogs and cats.

"Pets are naturally curious, especially around food and beverages, but certain holiday treats are particularly bad for them," says Dr. Emily Tincher, Chief Veterinary Officer at Nationwide. "Many pet owners are unaware that even small amounts of festive staples can lead to illness, from mild stomach upset to more serious toxic reactions, causing discomfort for pets and unexpected stress for the family during the holidays."

Chocolate Toxicity: 19% of Nationwide's 2023 chocolate toxicity claims were submitted in December, with a 140% spike in claims in the final two weeks. Ingesting chocolate can lead to symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, tremors, a racing heart rate, and even seizures in severe cases. Estimated treatment cost* : $830





19% of Nationwide's 2023 chocolate toxicity claims were submitted in December, with a 140% spike in claims in the final two weeks. Ingesting chocolate can lead to symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, tremors, a racing heart rate, and even seizures in severe cases. : Alcohol Toxicity: Even small amounts can cause lethargy, vomiting, and respiratory distress. Estimated treatment cost: $988





Even small amounts can cause lethargy, vomiting, and respiratory distress. Pancreatitis: Caused when pets eat fatty foods like ham, dark meat turkey, turkey skin, and gravy, pancreatitis is the painful and potentially life-threatening inflammation of the pancreas, causing symptoms like vomiting and lethargy. Estimated treatment cost: $1,400+, depending on the severity of the case

*Based on 30 days after diagnosis, 80th percentile of claims received

Festive Foods to Avoid

In addition to chocolate, fatty foods, and alcohol, keep pets away from these holiday ingredients:

Onions, Garlic, and Chives: Can cause anemia in dogs and cats

Can cause anemia in dogs and cats Grapes and Raisins: Can lead to kidney failure in dogs

Can lead to kidney failure in dogs Spices: Nutmeg, cloves, allspice, onion and garlic powder, and paprika should all stay off the menu due to risk of stomach upset or toxic reaction

Nutmeg, cloves, allspice, onion and garlic powder, and paprika should all stay off the menu due to risk of stomach upset or toxic reaction Xylitol (found in sugar-free items): Can cause severe drops in blood sugar and liver failure in pets

Can cause severe drops in blood sugar and liver failure in pets Bones and Corn Cobs: Can either splinter while chewing or become lodged in a pet's stomach or intestines

Fun Foods to Offer

If you want to indulge your pet this holiday, stick with small samplings of foods that they'll love, and won't make them sick. Make sure morsels are appropriately sized for your pet's mouth and won't be swallowed.

Pumpkin (puree, not pie filling): Mix a spoonful into their food bowl or bake it into a pet-safe cookie recipe.

(puree, not pie filling): Mix a spoonful into their food bowl or bake it into a pet-safe cookie recipe. Apple: Packed with fiber and vitamins A and C, apples can be sliced or diced into the food bowl.

Packed with fiber and vitamins A and C, apples can be sliced or diced into the food bowl. Carrots: Raw or cooked carrots are good for pets' teeth and packed with beta-carotene and fiber.

Raw or cooked carrots are good for pets' teeth and packed with beta-carotene and fiber. Green beans: These fiber-rich veggies can be steamed or raw.

These fiber-rich veggies can be steamed or raw. White-meat turkey: Plain, cooked, unseasoned turkey breast can be a protein-packed treat for pets.

Nationwide's digital platform, the Pet HealthZone®, is a free tool pet parents can use to determine their pet's unique risk levels and learn about symptoms to watch for, what to expect at the vet, and potential costs associated with treatment of conditions like toxicity and foreign body ingestion.

With Nationwide pet insurance, eligible veterinary expenses may be reimbursed based on the member's chosen coverage. To explore pet health insurance coverage for dogs, cats and many avian and exotic pets, visit PetInsurance.comi.

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified financial services and insurance organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; and pet, motorcycle and boat insurance.

For more information, visit www.nationwide.com.

Subscribe today to receive the latest news from Nationwide and follow Nationwide PR on X.

Nationwide, Nationwide is on your side and the Nationwide N and Eagle are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. © 2024

i Some exclusions may apply. Certain coverages may be excluded due to pre-existing conditions. See policy documents for a complete list of exclusions and any annual limits that may apply. Plans may not be available in all states. Policy eligibility may vary.

Products underwritten by Veterinary Pet Insurance Company (CA), Columbus, OH; National Casualty Company (all other states), Columbus, OH. Agency of Record: DVM Insurance Agency. All are subsidiaries of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. Subject to underwriting guidelines, review and approval. Products and discounts not available to all persons in all states. Insurance terms, definitions and explanations are intended for informational purposes only and do not in any way replace or modify the definitions and information contained in individual insurance contracts, policies or declaration pages, which are controlling. Nationwide, the Nationwide N and Eagle, and Nationwide is on your side are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. ©2024 Nationwide.

Contact:

Lyndsey Kleven

(614) 249-6349

[email protected]

Subscribe to Nationwide News

SOURCE Nationwide