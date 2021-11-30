Holiday Health Discounts Announced by myLAB Box

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- myLAB Box, the nation's first at-home testing-to-treatment service, today announced a special month-long sale to help customers end the year with full knowledge of their health and face 2022 with a fresh start. The company offers a wide variety of health and wellness solutions to help people take control of their health. Using the promo code "HOLIDAY25", myLAB Box invites customers to take 25 percent off their entire inventory until December 25th.



"This is much more than a Black Friday weekend sale," said Lora Ivanova, Co-Founder and CMO of myLAB Box. "This discount offers a unique opportunity for everyone to keep a watchful eye on their health. They can diagnose existing problems, food sensitivities and discover imbalances in their bodies. It's an excellent opportunity to test their health status on their own terms."



COVID-19 & Flu



For people feeling under the weather, it's a good idea to screen for COVID-19 and the flu. This is especially true during the pandemic. Peace of mind is a gift that keeps giving throughout the year.



Wellness Testing



Common cold aside, there are plenty of ways to assess and evaluate general wellness. Luckily, myLAB Box has tests for a number of common health concerns. This includes cholesterol levels, diabetes screening, food sensitivities and many more.



Sexual Health and Fertility



Additionally, myLAB Box offers testing options for sexual health, fertility and much more. Customers can take a look at the full catalog to see all the available tests. Regular screenings can help people to take control of their overall health.



From now through December 25th, myLAB Box will be offering a 25 percent discount on all of its testing packages with the offer code: "HOLIDAY25." Simply enter the code at checkout.



To learn more, visit: https://www.mylabbox.com.



About myLAB Box

Founded in 2013, myLAB Box pioneered the first nationwide at-home testing-to-treatment platform for infectious diseases and the longest-running service of its kind. The company's at-home health tests are designed by top US medical experts and are validated by fully specialized CLIA-certified lab affiliates with extensive experience in testing for infectious diseases. From affordable screening to complimentary physician consultations for positives, every aspect of the myLAB Box service is designed to be safe, effective and efficient. Today, the company offers over 50 at-home tests including COVID, sexual health, fertility, nutrition, allergies, hormone health, diabetes, toxicology, STDs and more. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California and women-owned. For more information, visit: http://www.mylabbox.com



