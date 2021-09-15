Holiday Heroes Names Executive Director

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Heroes, a 501(c)(3) organization announced Mike Jostes has been named executive director of the nonprofit devoted to bringing joy and normalcy to pediatric patients through a combination of in-person and virtual programs.

Jostes' hiring comes as the organization implements a strategic shift in program delivery and improved efficacy for its hospital partners, coupled with expanded development and outreach efforts built on over a decade of success.

"I know I speak on behalf of the entire Board of Directors when I say that we are thrilled to have Mike on our team. Holiday Heroes is at an inflection point emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. We've never been more in touch with our mission or more focused on how we can improve our programming," Josh Spencer, board chair said. "Under Mike's leadership we expect to achieve new levels of efficacy both inside and outside the hospital walls. The timing is perfect as we have all learned from the pandemic that mental health and healing are interrelated, putting a new and enhanced focus on what we do."

"I am honored by the opportunity to lead Holiday Heroes and appreciative of the board's confidence in me to do so. I look forward to being a part of the effort to bring this organization to the next level, the limitless opportunities for growth and to change the lives of thousands of pediatric patients.

Jostes joins the organization from Lisle, Illinois based Amita Health, where he served as executive director and guided the capital campaign and led three hospital foundations. He has helped raise millions of dollars for social service, cancer, Down syndrome, and healthcare organizations across the Chicagoland area, as well as serving on boards for United Way, Avenues for Independence and American Cancer Society. He holds a bachelor's degree in communications from Columbia College Chicago.

About Holiday Heroes

Over the last decade, Holiday Heroes has become an established partner for Chicagoland and Greater Los Angeles children's hospitals with a growing national footprint. The mission of Holiday Heroes is to provide joy and normalcy to pediatric patients through a combination of in-person and virtual programs.

Holiday Heroes uses its experience, creativity, resources, and passion to inspire long-lasting joy and happy memories for pediatric patients and their families, thereby making a positive impact in their recoveries and their lives.

