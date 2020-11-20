Holiday Hosting Tips With Chef Tregaye Fraser on TipsOnTV Blog

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef Tregaye Fraser is best known for bringing creativity to the foods people enjoy. Now, as the country deals with social distancing, this superstar chef shares some timely suggestions for holiday hosting in a pandemic.

ADD SOME FLAIR

Celebrating the holidays this year!

With families spending more time indoors and celebrations going virtual, the holiday season will look a little different this year. Whether it is gathering around the TV to watch holiday movies or catching up with friends on a video call, new Town House Holiday Dippers add a splash of festivity to make holiday snacking and dipping moments memorable. Town House Dippers add flair with three holiday shaped crackers that pair perfectly with the hearty seasonal dips and soups that are season staples. Look for them at the grocery store. They will add a fun feel to holiday meals this year. www.townhousecrackers.com.

SUGGESTIONS FOR BAKING

Sweeten up holiday parties with In The Raw sweeteners. They have a variety of options that are available in baker's bags or packets, perfect for coffee, cocktails, cooking, and baking. With recipes like, Chocolate Bundt Cake with Peppermint Glaze that are made with Sugar In The Raw turbinado cane sugar, which is also great for sprinkling on top of holiday desserts to add a crunchy texture and sweet molasses taste. They also have Keto-Certified Monk Fruit In The Raw and Stevia In The Raw, both zero-calorie sweetener alternatives that don't compromise on taste. For example, the Mocha Layer Cake with Peanut Butter Frosting made with Stevia In The Raw, and a favorite, Peppermint Brownie Cookies made with Monk Fruit In The Raw. For more recipes, visit www.intheraw.com.

CHOOSING HOLIDAY BEVERAGES

When making a holiday meal or entertaining my friends, picking the perfect wine for the occasion is so important. Pick a wine to shine as much as a favorite recipe. For those who love to discover new wine, check out VinPorter.com. The amazing team at VinPorter completely takes the stress out of wine shopping. They help to pick wines to make a holiday meal pop and deliver them right to the door. VinPorter.com for holiday must-haves, or ask them to help choose the perfect wines this holiday season.

TREATS THE FAMILY WILL ENJOY

It is always great to have a favorite treat on hand to inspire happiness for all ages. That is HARIBO gummies because they are perfect, delicious treats made with the highest quality ingredients, and they are there to add fun for everyone this holiday season. The kids and parents love them, and with 20 different products, from the iconic Goldbears to Twin Snakes and Starmix, HARIBO's sweet and sour gummies inspire happiness and creative ways to celebrate the holiday with loved ones. One of my favorite holiday hacks is to create party favors of individual bags filled with gummies like HARIBO's classic Goldbears or Candy Canes. www.haribo.com.

Contact: [email protected]

Related Images

holiday-hosting-tips-with-chef.jpg

Holiday Hosting Tips With Chef Tregaye Fraser

Celebrating the holidays this year!

Related Links

Website

Video

SOURCE TipsOnTV