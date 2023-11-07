Holiday Infused Drink Provides Buzz Without the Booze

Hangover-free celebrations

LANSING, Mich., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holidays, Lansing-based cannabis cultivator and processor Franklin Fields is expanding its Sweet Justice infused soda line with Cranberry Ginger Ale, a fast-acting drink with 10mg of THC. Made with real ginger, cane sugar, and cranberry juice, the new flavor is 70 calories and offers adult drinkers an alcohol-free way to enjoy a buzz without the hangover. With lower carbonation to minimize bloating, consumers can enjoy Cranberry Ginger Ale on its own or mixed with mocktail ingredients for a new take on a holiday sipper.

Cranberry Ginger Ale 10mg THC Sweet Justice Master Logo

Franklin Fields is currently in R&D on additional flavors set to launch throughout 2024, including OG Sugar Free, OG Ginger Ale, and Root Beer.

Living up to its name and giving back to the Michigan community, Sweet Justice donates a portion of proceeds to the Great Lakes Expungement Network (GLEN), a collection of community-based organizations, professionals, businesses, and criminal defense attorneys dedicated to providing Michiganders with criminal records an opportunity for a clean slate through fee-free expungements.

Sweet Justice can be found at The Botanical Co. locations in Lansing and Middleville, as well as through other retail partners across the state. For more information, visit www.franklinfields.com or www.drinksweetjustice.com. To become a retail partner carrying Sweet Justice contact [email protected].

Franklin Fields, a Carbidex company, is a state-of-the-art cultivation and processing facility providing various quality small-batch craft cannabis products. Located in Lansing, MI, our team of cannabis scientists and artisans create consistent and reliable flower, concentrates, and edibles that deliver an unmatched experience. Franklin Fields' house of brands includes Sweet Justice, EverydayC, and Forty Acres. Carbidex is a family-owned holding entity with companies rooted in cannabis and facilities management industries, including Franklin Fields, The Botanical Co. retail provisioning centers, Kalkushka cannabis lounge, and Go Greener facilities management.

