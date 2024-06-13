Holiday Inn Club Vacations Launches All-New, My Vacation Portal

Customer-Centric Tool Provides Seamless Experience for Online Booking, Club Membership Management

ORLANDO, Fla., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated, an international vacation ownership company, today launches My Vacation Portal, a brand-new, online portal designed and built specifically for Club Members and owners. The portal provides a centralized, self-service tool for booking reservations, managing upcoming stays, accessing key membership details, making payments, and more.

"At Holiday Inn Club Vacations, customer obsession is one of our core growth strategies, which means we have a passion for not only providing great service, but also for empowering guests to interact with our brand on their own terms," said JP Hurtado, Chief Information Officer at Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated. "In crafting My Vacation Portal, our focus was squarely on our owners and Club Members. We engaged them throughout the development process, regularly gathering their feedback, testing features, and incorporating their recommendations. The outcome is a user-friendly tool tailored to the needs of our Club Members and owners today, while also staying aligned with the evolving preferences of future consumers."

Key features of My Vacation Portal include:

Optimized design that allows for seamless access on web browsers and mobile devices

Multi-location search functionality with room photo galleries and ability to book reservations

Centralized platform for both membership and HOA management, including ability to make HOA/maintenance fee payments

Self-service capabilities for transferring Club Points to IHG One Rewards Points and extending Club Points

Access to Club Member details, including upcoming stays, current and future payments, associated partnership details (i.e., IHG One Rewards member number), current Club Points, exclusive Club Member offers, and more

My Vacation Portal is one of several key digital transformation investments made by Holiday Inn Club Vacations. The platform will continuously be updated and enhanced to elevate the experience for owners and Club members.

Holiday Inn Club Vacations Members and owners can now access My Vacation Portal by visiting myvacationportal.com and logging in with their credentials.

To see how My Vacation Portal appears to Club Members and owners, view the video here.

About Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated

Encompassing resorts across the United States and the Mexican Caribbean, Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated is a resort, real estate, and travel company with a mission to be the most loved brand in family travel by delivering easy-to-plan, memorable vacation experiences that strengthen families.

Based in Orlando, Fla., the company has been a leader in the vacation ownership industry since 1982, when Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson debuted the company's flagship property, Holiday Inn Club Vacations® at Orange Lake Resort, next to Orlando's Walt Disney World® Resort.

Today, the Holiday Inn Club Vacations resort portfolio spans across the United States, and into the Mexican Caribbean, with the company's international expansion in May 2023. Throughout its history, the company has maintained the core family values true to its founding Wilson family, while aggressively pursuing growth, transforming its member engagement model and building an industry-leading team passionate about the guest experience.

Media Contact:

Linda Beltran, Holiday Inn Club Vacations

407.395.6340

[email protected]

