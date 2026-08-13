Holiday Inn Club Vacations Opens Stone & Current at Orange Lake Resort to the Public

"Stone & Current was created to bring a premium dining experience to Orange Lake Resort while still feeling warm, comfortable and approachable for families," said Thad Gregory, Senior Vice President of Resort Operations at Holiday Inn Club Vacations. "Participating in Visit Orlando's Magical Dining for the first time gives us an exciting opportunity to introduce Stone & Current to diners throughout Central Florida and welcome both locals and visitors to discover this new dining experience at our resort."

Located at 12031 Spences Trace Drive in Kissimmee, Stone & Current blends polished resort dining with a family-friendly atmosphere. The restaurant's menu features fresh-cut steaks, seafood, curated wine selections, handcrafted cocktails, and signature desserts

As part of Visit Orlando's Magical Dining, a portion of each meal sold supports local nonprofits. In 2026, $1 from each $40 meal and $2 from each $60 meal will directly benefit OCA (Opportunity, Community, Ability), which supports individuals with autism and other developmental differences and their families. Visit Orlando will also provide donations to six additional local nonprofits supporting this cause.

Stone & Current is open for dinner daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., with reservations accepted. Weekend brunch is available Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Lounge at Stone & Current remains open nightly until midnight.

About Stone & Current

Stone & Current is a family-friendly premium steak and seafood dining destination located in the River Island area of Holiday Inn Club Vacations at Orange Lake Resort in Kissimmee, Florida. The restaurant offers fresh-cut steaks, seafood, curated wine selections, handcrafted cocktails and attentive service in an elevated resort setting.

About Holiday Inn Club Vacations

Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated is a resort, real estate and travel company with a mission to be the most loved brand in family travel by delivering easy-to-plan, memorable vacation experiences that strengthen families. Based in Orlando, Fla., HICV has been a leader in the vacation ownership industry since 1982, when Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson opened the flagship property at Orange Lake Resort near Walt Disney World® Resort. Today, the company's network of 22 resorts spans the United States and the Mexican Caribbean, combining family-focused hospitality with a legacy of innovation and service excellence.

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SOURCE Holiday Inn Club Vacations