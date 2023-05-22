Holiday Inn Express Greensboro-(I-40 @ Wendover) Unveils Stunning Renovation to Enhance Guest Experience

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daly Seven Inc, is thrilled to announce the completion of its highly anticipated multi-million dollar renovation project. The newly revamped hotel, located at the prime intersection of I-40 and Wendover Avenue, sets the stage for an elevated guest experience and a renewed commitment to providing exceptional hospitality.

The multi-million dollar renovation of the Holiday Inn Express Greensboro (I-40 @ Wendover) hotel includes the addition of studio and two room suites, a large fitness center, and revamped public spaces.

The extensive renovation project encompassed all areas of the property, from guest rooms to public spaces, ensuring that every aspect of the hotel reflects the brand's commitment to modern comfort and convenience. Daly Seven, the hotel's management company, has invested in the following renovations to the four-story property:

The addition of 19 studio and two room suites.

The addition of a large fitness center with cardio equipment and space for mat work.

Enhancements to public spaces, a new lobby, expanded breakfast area, and the addition of a market near the front desk for guests to purchase snacks and sundries.

Guest room upgrades with new room furnishings, mattresses, and bathroom fixtures.

An exterior refresh with new paint and portico.

One of the highlights of the renovation is the addition of nineteen modern, spacious suites. The Holiday Inn Express Greensboro-(I-40 @ Wendover) now boasts the ability to upgrade guests to spacious studio or two room suites with separate seating areas with pull out sofas. Business travelers to the area will appreciate the extra room to work and relax in.

"We are thrilled to unveil the stunning transformation of our hotel," said Sandra Stoddart, General Manager of Holiday Inn Express Greensboro-(I-40 @ Wendover). "The renovation project reflects our dedication to creating a remarkable experience for our guests. Whether they are visiting for business or leisure, we are confident that they will appreciate the refreshed and contemporary ambiance, enhanced amenities, and our unwavering commitment to exceptional service."

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit the Hotel Website or call the hotel at (336) 854-0090.

The Holiday Inn Express Greensboro-(I-40 @ Wendover) is located at 4305 Big Tree Way, Greensboro, NC 27409 and sits along I-40 offering guests easy access to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Piedmont Triad International Airport, and area Universities. The hotel offers such conveniences as a complimentary Express Start™ Breakfast Bar Wi-Fi throughout the hotel, and parking. Other amenities include a modern fitness center and seasonal outdoor swimming pool.

The Holiday Inn Express Greensboro-(I-40 @ Wendover) is owned and managed by Daly Seven, Inc., under a license agreement with InterContinental Hotels Group. InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), one of the world's leading hotel companies, is the parent company of the Holiday Inn Express brand.

Daly Seven, Inc. is a family-owned, award-winning hotel development and management company that has been operating hotels since its first property in 1983 and currently has 42 properties in NC, SC and VA. The Greensboro, NC-based company is recognized as an experienced hotel operator by Hilton Hotel Corporation, Marriott International, Hyatt, InterContinental Hotels Group and Best Western Hotels & Resorts, and is a proud supporter of local communities and charities. We invite you to visit our website or connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

CONTACT: Rebecca Ramey, [email protected]

SOURCE Daly Seven, Inc.