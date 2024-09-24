Holiday Inn Express hotels unveils limited edition "Pancakesuits" with secret warming pocket

Serving a staggering 28 million pancakes a year*, the Holiday Inn Express brand has teamed up with designer Mr. Eatwell to launch a custom streetwear collection of "Pancakesuits" ahead of National Pancake Day on Sept. 26. The breakfast-inspired streetwear line includes a limited run with a hidden warming pocket designed for guests on the move – mixing fashion and function. Each purchase of the set with the warming pocket comes with a bonus 50,000 IHG One Rewards points**, which can be redeemed for a one-night stay at most Holiday Inn Express hotels.

Justin Alexander, VP, Global Brand Management for Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites & Candlewood Suites, said: "At Holiday Inn Express hotels, our breakfast is a cornerstone of our guest experience and a major reason why travelers choose to stay with us. The numbers say it all. Since rolling out our one-touch pancake machine at our Americas locations, we've served about 400 million pancakes. Clearly, we've mastered the art! As pancake experts, we partnered with Mr. Eatwell to create this exclusive collection as a thank you to travelers for making our breakfast a standout feature. Now guests can take our famous pancakes with them to enjoy long after their stay (literally and figuratively!)."

Matt Rebackoff, founder, Mr. Eatwell, said: "I started Mr. Eatwell with the vision of blending my love for comfort and food, so collaborating with the Holiday Inn Express brand on this collection of 'Pancakesuits' was a natural fit. The embroidered artwork playfully celebrates the brand's iconic, mouth-watering pancakes – and we hope it adds a touch of joy to your everyday."

Both hoodie and crewneck styles in the collection feature a plush, cozy fabric to keep you as warm as a stack of fluffy pancakes and are available for purchase via MrEatwell.com. On National Pancake Day, customers can use code PANCAKEMYDAY to receive 50 percent off their purchase.

The Holiday Inn Express x Mr. Eatwell collection is size inclusive to ensure that everyone can find a comfortable option that fits well and makes them feel confident. Adult sizes are available now for $99, with kid sizes available for $50.

To get your exclusive merch, visit MrEatwell.com, or redeem points via IHG One Rewards Access. To learn more about Holiday Inn Express, visit https://www.ihg.com/holidayinnexpress/hotels/gb/en/reservation.

*Figure accounts for pancakes served across U.S. and Canada locations.

**IHG One Rewards point vouchers ("Vouchers") will be awarded and honored according to the standard terms of the IHG One Rewards program ("the program"). See ihgrewardsclub.com/terms. Vouchers create no legal or contractual rights of Voucher holder against IHG Hotels & Resorts, its parent company, subsidiaries, affiliated or allied companies, franchises, agents, or owners of participating hotels. Vouchers have no cash or refund value to holder and are not redeemable for cash. Vouchers may not be transferred, sold, or bartered. Stolen, lost, defaced, or destroyed Vouchers will not be refunded or replaced.

