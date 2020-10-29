Holiday Inn Express RDU Undergoes Transformation with New Expanded Lobby & Fitness Center

The Holiday Inn Express is conveniently located on Airport Boulevard just down the road from the airport. As part of a multi-million-dollar renovation, the hotel's lobby was expanded with a brand new, enclosed breakfast serving area, enlarged seating area and new front desk registration pods. Inside the public spaces are also a new market with convenient grab and go snacks, drinks and personal items, a new community table and a modernized flex space for guests to use. The lobby also has a business center where boarding passes can be quickly printed. A new, expanded fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment and TVs is a desirable destination for guests while enjoying their stay. Guests can take advantage of cardio equipment, weights, and extra space for stretching and yoga. Whether you are visiting before or after a trip or for work at nearby Research Triangle Park, a variety of additional amenities await you including airport shuttle service and parking.

The hotel has four floors of guest rooms, all of which have been completely renovated. The IHG Holiday Inn Express Formula Blue renovation includes bright pops of color throughout guest floor corridors and guest rooms. New wallcovering, flooring, light fixtures and furniture make guests feel at home and comfortable. Guest bathrooms have sleek white quartz vanities and the hotel now offers some rooms with showers and some with bath tubs.

In response to Covid-19, Holiday Inn RDU Airport has implemented the IHG Way of Clean protocol. Extensive cleaning procedures with hospital-grade disinfectants are being conducted daily. Hand sanitizer stations are provided throughout and masks are required on property. The hotel's renovation has created even more space for social distancing, putting guests at ease if they would like to enjoy a meal or use meeting space.

Contact: Michelle Armenteros, [email protected]

SOURCE Daly Seven, Inc

