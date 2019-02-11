Holiday Inn Los Angeles-LAX Airport Announces Extensive Renovations and Stylish Upgrades to Rooms, Meeting Spaces, and Culinary Venues

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to propel your L.A. adventure to a new level as Holiday Inn Los Angeles-LAX Airport completes an extensive renovation and renewal project. With a convenient location close to Los Angeles International Airport and countless Los Angeles attractions, the property has infused a sleek new design throughout the hotel, with modern versatile meeting spaces, and expanded food and beverage areas. This extensive, multi-phase renovation is set to be completed this month, and will serve to upgrade the Holiday Inn LAX location to be one of the premiere destinations of one of the largest hotel chains in the world.

"Los Angeles is a city unlike any other, so it's fitting that we are a Holiday Inn like no other; one that delivers the service and convenience we are famous for, combined with a refined style, comfort and modern aesthetic that connects us to the City of Los Angeles," said Israel Mora, General Manager. "Our Holiday Inn team of associates have been such a key part of this process for which we have an immense pride in curating a property where our guests can truly work, stay, play, and get ready for L.A. during their visit. It truly is a top to bottom, brand new take on the Holiday Inn experience, and we look forward to sharing it with our guests."

Uncompromising in quality and incorporating a unique pop in design aesthetic, guests will experience a new lobby environment referred to as the Boulevard, which is inviting and sets the stage for the modernized room accommodations that await them. Reconfigured with new stylish décor, the entrance features high ceilings, expanded sightlines, striking windows, and contemporary art and décor. Designed for the modern traveler who desires socializing in open spaces, The Spot is a new e-bar lounge with laptop stations and total connectivity. Other expanded food and beverage offerings include the Sip & Savor for grab and go coffee and small bites, and Taste LA which will serve a breakfast buffet, along with lunch and dinner.

Owners went above and beyond the traditional Holiday Inn guidelines, incorporating the activity and L.A. energy surrounding the hotel, all 405 guest rooms have been redesigned to create an atmosphere of a calm, comfortable retreat. Showcasing a modern color palette of blues, greys and chrome accents, each room has been outfitted with new 13" Serta mattresses, double-pane windows, and blackout drapes. Bathrooms have been refinished with a modern aesthetic, framed mirrors, upgraded fixtures, and feature Bath & Body Works branded toiletries.

The Holiday Inn Los Angeles-LAX Airport creates an experience that simplifies the complexities of life and enhances every quality of your stay, whether you're on a budget or expense account. Customized and stylized, here, you are set up for success and always ready for the ultimate L.A. experience.

Serving as one of the LAX prime locations to stay, at 9901 S. La Cienega Bouldevard, the Holiday Inn Los Angeles-LAX Airport will give corporate offerings superior to any other in the area. The new expanded meeting space will offer over 2,800 square feet in total, with the largest room available providing 1,537 square feet. For reservations or information, visit: www.holidayinn.com/laxia

About Holiday Inn Los Angeles-LAX Airport

The Holiday Inn LAX is one of the premier Holiday Inn locations in the country, located conveniently just outside of the Los Angeles International Airport it is the ideal destination for leisure and business travelers from across the country or around the world. In close proximity to Downtown L.A., The Forum event venue and many of Los Angeles' business and tourist districts, the location sets guests up for the quintessential Los Angeles visit. The Holiday Inn Los Angeles-LAX Airport hotel is operated by Interstate Hotels & Resorts, a leading global hotel management company.

SOURCE Holiday Inn Los Angeles-LAX Airport

