HOLIDAY INN® Orlando Airport Hotel Completes Multi-Million Dollar Renovation and Transformation into Brand's New H4 Design Concept

Sarona Holdings of Orlando, Florida, the hotel's ownership and management group, has transformed the seven-story, dual-tower property to meet the needs of today's guest with a modern open living-room concept, increased technology and comfortable guest-rooms that adjust to the travelers' needs. InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), one of the world's leading hotel companies, is the parent company of the Holiday Inn brand.

The Holiday Inn Orlando Airport hotel welcomes guests with a light and contemporary lobby area with three reception desks to ensure that guests are given quick access to their rooms while the needs of groups and IHG® Rewards Club members are met. The open floor plan throughout the property makes it easy for guests to move naturally from registration to relaxing in the hotel's multiple lounge areas after a day of travel.

"The Holiday Inn Orlando Airport hotel is excited to bring Holiday Inn's new H4 design concept to central Florida. Our new design reflects the style, comfort and flexibility that guests desire when away from home," said RP Rama, President of Sarona Holdings. "We look forward to offering our guests an enhanced stay experience while we continue to offer exceptional levels of customer service."

The hotel now features the brand's new H4 guest room design, a flexible solution that adapts to each guests' individual needs as they change throughout their stay, allowing them to work or relax wherever and however they want and truly make the space their own. As part of the design, the Holiday Inn Orlando Airport hotel offers the following features:

A Welcome Nook serves as a drop zone for guests to hang their coat, drop their keys and personal belongings and plug in their devices – much like they would an entryway or mudroom in their own home.

serves as a drop zone for guests to hang their coat, drop their keys and personal belongings and plug in their devices – much like they would an entryway or mudroom in their own home. A new Moveable Desk and more than five dedicated points of power throughout the room were designed with today's travelers in mind, giving them the ability to work and play anywhere in the room.

Additional amenities at the hotel include an enclosed stand-up seamless shower in all king-rooms, Keurig® brewers in every room, accommodations for the physically and visually disabled, and a pet-friendly ground floor with hard surface flooring.

"The team at Sarona has done a tremendous job on the transformation of this hotel, the first Holiday Inn hotel in the Orlando area to feature the new H4 guestroom design. We know guests will love it, and we're excited to continue rolling out the new design to the rest of our portfolio," said Rebecca Indarte, Head of the Holiday Inn Brand, Americas, IHG.

The hotel's Drift kitchen and bar features a 23-foot television wall, which creates a gathering area for guests to watch a game, share the latest drink by the hotel's mixologist or work comfortably in a relaxed atmosphere. The television wall can display up to four separate programs and current flight status to serve the desires of most every guest. During a big game or other televised event, the wall turns into a single screen so guests can cheer together and create a sense of camaraderie.

The restaurant serves international cuisines as well as a variety of gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan offerings to suit global travelers. Guests of the Holiday Inn Orlando Airport can enjoy a varied menu in the Drift full-service restaurant or can take advantage of the hotel's hot breakfast and lunch buffet. The restaurant's grab and go offerings are ideal for guests who are short on time and are looking for breakfast on the way to the airport or meeting.

Throughout the lobby, restaurant, conference area and guest rooms, guests will enjoy a complimentary seamless high-speed Internet connection with a single login from each device. Guests will find power stations with USB ports at arms reach in most areas of the hotel, and they can stream their favorite program or movie from their personal device directly onto the in-room television.

The hotel is poised to host meetings in its 7,000 square feet of state-of-the-art flexible meeting space which includes six meeting rooms that can be combined into a ballroom with an adjacent private boardroom, as well as an ample pre-function area and joining pergola.

The Holiday Inn Orlando Airport hotel is located at 5750 TG Lee Boulevard, Orlando, Florida, and is less than one mile from Orlando International Airport. The hotel offers such conveniences as complimentary business center with desktop computers, complimentary high speed Internet and WiFi, as well as shuttle service to and from the airport. Local travelers will enjoy using the free airport shuttle with the hotel's park and fly facility. Other amenities include a fitness center, outdoor pool, basketball and tennis court.

Sarona Holdings is a multi-generational real-estate and technology investment group based in Orlando, Florida. The company holds more than 35 hotels, restaurants and other properties in their worldwide portfolio. Sarona has three hotel projects underway to include an Aloft hotel in Orlando, Florida, and an Embassy Suites hotel in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. For additional information visit www.SaronaHoldings.com.

The Holiday Inn® brand, which offers more than 1,150 hotels worldwide, has helped millions of travelers discover the joy of travel since its inception in 1952. Designed to meet the needs of both business and leisure travelers, Holiday Inn hotels deliver memorable experiences through warm and welcoming service, contemporary design that blends the familiar with the new, and a sense of comfort unique to the brand and its iconic green sign. At Holiday Inn hotels, guests can find amenities to help them work and play, including full-service restaurants where Kids Eat Free, meeting and business facilities, bright swimming pools and comfortable public spaces all designed to help guests relax and refresh, making travel more enjoyable for all. For more information about the Holiday Inn brand, visit www.holidayinn.com or call 1-888-HOLIDAY. Find us on Twitter www.twitter.com/holidayinn, Facebook www.facebook.com/holidayinnhotels or Instagram www.instagram.com/holidayinn.

