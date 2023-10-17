"Holiday Lane at American Christmas" - Offers an Expanded Spectacular Holiday Experience for All Ages

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holidays approach, people's thoughts often turn to the twinkling lights and dazzling iconic displays in New York City. Think Rockefeller Center, Radio City Music Hall, Macy's, and even the glitzy Cartier, Saks, and Harry Winston locations. But who is responsible for the magic behind those sparkly displays -- American Christmas located in Mount Vernon, NY. This year they are rolling out an even bigger and brighter holiday extravaganza on November 1st at their festive hub at 30 Warren Place in Mt. Vernon.

EXPANDED EXPERIENCE

This year's "Holiday Lane at American Christmas" is twice the size of last year's venue and offers numerous opportunities for memorable holiday photos. Visitors will be transported to a world of holiday enchantment in this immersive walk-through experience. With over 100,000 dazzling lights, more than 100 captivating animatronics and figurines in nine uniquely themed areas, Holiday Lane at American Christmas promises to be an unforgettable holiday extravaganza.

Here's a sneak peek of what's in store:

A Wish to the North Pole: Begin the journey with a handwritten note to Santa and you're your wishes take flight to reach the North Pole. Stable Express: Meet friendly reindeer as they prepare for their annual journey with Santa's sleigh. Grant Your Wish: Make a special wish in this magical area. Sweet Dreams: Experience the enchantment of sugar plum fairies and gingerbread delights in a sugary dreamscape. Elves' Quarters: Peek into the bustling world of Santa's trusty helpers as they prepare for the big night. Santa's Workshop: Witness the magic as Santa and his elves put the finishing touches on the year's most-wished-for toys. Gift Overflow: Be surrounded by an abundance of gifts and surprises in this delightful corner. Arctic Cave: Explore the icy beauty of the Arctic with shimmering lights and frozen wonders. Santa's Take Off: Conclude your journey at Santa's sleigh as he prepares for his epic journey.

After enjoying the jolly Holiday Lane stroll, visitors can spend time in the expanded American Christmas Shop, now occupying two floors and featuring some of the most unique decorations found anywhere in the region including collectable Christopher Radko ornaments.

SANTA VISITS

Holiday Lane will be open Wednesdays and Thursdays from Noon through 7:00pm; Fridays and Saturdays from 10:00am through 8:00pm and Sundays from 10:00am through 6:00pm. Santa will pay visits to Holiday Lane from November 8th through December 22nd. Ticket prices range from $10 - $25. Children 2 and under are always free. Holiday Lane will open on November 1st and remain open through December 22nd. Tickets for the Christmas Experience are available at https://tinyurl.com/holidaylane23

NEW– TOURS OF NYC HOLIDAY DISPLAYS

This year American Christmas is also offering an opportunity to win a tour of New York City's most iconic displays with the people who created them and will provide an insightful history of those displays. Simply stop by the store and complete a form to enter. No purchase is necessary. There will be eight tour opportunities offered on 11/27, 12/11, 12/18 and 12/21 with one group from 4 – 6pm and another from 6:30 – 8:30pm. Tour maps are available for purchase in the store for those who would like to take a tour on their own. Winners will be announced on 11/20 and 12/10.

DONATIONS TO LOCAL NOT-FOR-PROFITS

American Christmas will donate 100% of net ticket sales to three nonprofit organizations – The Mount Vernon Boys & Girls Club, Northeast STEM Starter Academy of Mt. Vernon, and Youth Community Outreach Program of Mount Vernon. Last year American Christmas donated a total of $81,213 to these three nonprofits.

"Christmas is the most magical time of the year, and we are thrilled to be able to offer a one-of-a-kind experience with this year's 'Holiday Lane at American Christmas' that is not only fun for all ages but also provides us with a great way to support our community through the donation of ticket sales to three important local organizations," says Dan Casterella, American Christmas Chief Executive Officer.

About American Christmas

American Christmas was founded in 1968 and acquired by MK Illumination in 2017, making it the largest provider of festive lighting in the world. It provides turnkey solutions for incredibly complex and intricate commercial Christmas displays used by retail stores, building lobbies, corporate headquarters, hotels, malls and more across 30 states. American Christmas services include design and development, manufacturing and assembly, distribution, installation, removal, refurbishment, and storage. The Mount Vernon warehouse has 70 full-time employees but expands to over 400 during the holiday season. For information, visit www.americanchristmas.com

