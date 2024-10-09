Holiday Lane at American Christmas Returns for the Third Year

100% of Profits from Ticket Sales to be Donated

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holidays draw near, thoughts often turn to the twinkling lights and iconic displays in New York City, like Rockefeller Center , Radio City Music Hall , and Macy's . The magic behind these displays has been designed and installed by Mount Vernon based American Christmas for the last 56 years. This November they will once again transform their showroom into 'Holiday Lane' so visitors can enjoy a spectacular holiday light and animatronics stroll, meet Santa, and take those important holiday photos. All profits from Holiday Lane ticket sales will be donated to three Westchester nonprofit organizations, adding to the $142,000 already donated over the past two years.

Holiday Lane opens on November 9th and will continue through December 29th at 30 Warren Place. The enchanted walk-thru includes 100,000 twinkling lights, captivating animatronics and figurines, and several themed areas where children and adults will be surrounded by the magic of Christmas. Santa's schedule varies but he will be on site from November 17th through December 23rd. Tickets range from $10 - $25 and can be purchased at https://christmasinamerica.com/collections/holiday-lane-mount-vernon

Over 10,000 people have visited Holiday Lane since its opening in 2022. "Christmas is a magical time, and we're excited to offer an unforgettable experience while supporting our community," states Dan Casterella, CEO, American Christmas.

After strolling, visitors can explore the thousands of holiday decorations in the Christmas in America Shop. Everything from ornaments to musical tabletop decorations, to artificial pre-lit Christmas Trees to large outdoor reindeer , shoppers will find what they need to make Christmas magical in their own home. Find out more about Christmas in America Decorations here .

American Christmas will donate 100% of the net ticket sales to three area nonprofit organizations – The Mount Vernon Boys & Girls Club, Northeast STEM Starter Academy of Mt. Vernon, and Youth Community Outreach Program of Mount Vernon.

"Over the years, we've watched with excitement as Dan and his team have continuously outdone themselves. We're honored to host our annual Holiday Toy Giveaway amidst the twinkling lights and Christmas carols, and we're grateful for Dan's partnership. I can't wait to see this year's display!" says Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard.

"The kindness associated with Dan's and American Christmas' commitment to the children of Mt. Vernon provides a vivid example of what caring looks like. For the NSSA, Dan's commitment also means that dozens of Mt. Vernon students can attend our three-week Summer STEM Camp Program or one of our other programs delivered during the year. Thank you for your generosity and kindness!' Gerald Dennis, ED, Northeast STEM Starter Academy.

"Thanks to American Christmas we have been able to strengthen our mission and purpose. Their donations have allowed us to further our resources and service," stated Henry Wilson, Executive Director, Y-COP of Mount Vernon.

"The generosity of American Christmas has had a profound impact on our organization as we have been able to provide experiences for our youth that we would not otherwise be able to. We are grateful that American Christmas & The City of Mount Vernon have come together to support the youth of our city by providing a holiday extravaganza for all to enjoy," says Melvin Campos, CEO, Boys & Girls Club of Mount Vernon.

