Holiday Magic! Winter Flower Show and Light Garden Returns to Phipps Conservatory

With an exciting Festival of Trees theme, holiday trees are the centerpiece of Phipps' winter wonderland, featuring a tree carousel, colorful poinsettia trees, a floating forest of sparkling trees reflecting on water, a frozen forest with charming topiary reindeer and many more holiday surprises. From a tunnel of lights to icy prism towers, a fountain of lights and more, Phipps' Victorian glasshouse and glowing gardens will delight guests of all ages with illuminated botanical exhibits, whimsical props and unique light displays.

Plus, families can enjoy free-with-admission holiday events and programs throughout the show. With Santa Visits, live music performances, Holiday Hologram Glasses and Holiday Huts with delicious libations and treats, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the holidays at Phipps for guests of all ages.

Timed tickets are required for all guests to experience Holiday Magic! Winter Flower Show and Light Garden, and are available for purchase now at phipps.conservatory.org/HolidayMagic. Tickets are free for Phipps members but must be reserved in advance.

Holiday Magic! Winter Flower Show and Light Garden runs from Nov. 29 – Jan. 12 from 9:30 a.m. – 11 p.m. and 5 – 11 p.m. for Winter Light Garden. Please note that Phipps will close at 5 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 24 and will be closed all day Wed., Dec. 25.

For more information, visit phipps.conservatory.org/HolidayMagic.

About Phipps: Founded in 1893, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Pittsburgh, PA is a globally recognized green leader with a mission to inspire and educate all with the beauty and importance of plants; to advance sustainability and promote human and environmental well-being through action and research; and to celebrate its historic glasshouse. Encompassing 15 acres including a historic 14-room glasshouse, 23 distinct indoor and outdoor gardens and industry-leading sustainable architecture and operations, Phipps attracts more than half a million visitors annually from around the world. Learn more at phipps.conservatory.org.

