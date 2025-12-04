HOLIDAY OF FIRSTS - LIDL US UNVEILS HOLIDAY MEAL DEAL FOR LESS THAN $4 PER PERSON, PLUS LIMITED-EDITION CROISSANT FRAGRANCE

At just 77 cents per pound, Lidl US has the most affordable holiday ham on the market

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Lidl US invites shoppers to celebrate and save in exciting new ways. Alongside the debut of its first-ever holiday meal deal, Lidl US is adding a touch of whimsy to the festivities by turning its fan-favorite 49-cent croissant into an unexpected holiday sensation. Introducing Eau de Croissant—a luxurious, limited-edition fragrance that captures the irresistible aroma of freshly baked croissants.

Lidl US' extra-flaky croissants, crafted in France with European butter and baked fresh daily, have long been a customer favorite. Now, they're the inspiration behind Lidl US' most unexpected creation yet. Developed in partnership with the "Fairy Godmother of UK Perfumery" Sarah McCartney, Eau de Croissant captures the warm, buttery aroma of a croissant straight from the oven, turning it into a surprisingly wearable scent.

The perfume comes packed in a croissant-shaped bottle with a brown-tinted exterior that mirrors the golden tones of a freshly baked croissant, containing 15ml of fragrance. Shoppers can enter for a chance to win* a bottle of Eau de Croissant on Lidl's Instagram, @lidlus, from Dec. 4 through Dec. 18.

Alongside the launch of Eau de Croissant, Lidl US is introducing its first-ever holiday meal deal, offering fresh, budget-friendly options for customers to spread holiday cheer without breaking the bank. The holiday meal deal, available from Dec. 10 – Dec. 24 for less than $4 per person**, allows shoppers to build a feast that serves 12 people.

"Lidl US is dedicated to making high-quality food accessible to everyone, especially during this time of year," said Lidl US CEO Joel Rampoldt. "We're proud to introduce our new holiday meal deal to help ensure our customers can create cherished meals with their loved ones without the burden of a hefty price tag."

The complete shopping list includes a ham portion (just $0.77/lb with the MyLidl app***), rolls, pecan pie, macaroni and cheese, and the fixings to make mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, and pumpkin pie. All items are sold separately in store so shoppers can customize their meal based on their hosting needs.

8 lbs. Dulano bone-in ham portion 1 pk. Hawaiian sweet rolls 5 lbs. jumbo russet potatoes 1 pk. French's crispy fried onions 4 lbs. fresh sweet potatoes 4 boxes macaroni & cheese, original 2 bags Peak Harvest baby carrots 1 can evaporated milk 2 gravy packets 1 bag mini marshmallows 1 can pineapple slices 1 can 100% pure pumpkin 2 cans jellied cranberry sauce 1 pk. pie crust dough, 2 ct. 2 cans cream of mushroom soup 8 in. pecan pie 4 cans cut green beans 1 pk. frozen regular whipped topping

Lidl US is also bringing back some of its most anticipated holiday products from Preferred Selection and Favorina. Preferred Selection is Lidl's award-winning line of premium, globally sourced foods made with exceptional ingredients. Favorina is Lidl's beloved line of European holiday treats, back for winter. Shoppers can look forward to favorites including the Preferred Selection Dry Cured Serrano Ham Leg, Favorina Christmas Cookie Assortment, Favorina Hollow Milk Chocolate Santa and more.

* Official rules available at https://www.lidl.com/contest-rules.

** Availability may vary by location. While supplies last. Based on sales prices from December 10, 2025 – December 24, 2025. Taxes not included. Some deals will require MyLidl members to clip digital coupons before checking out to unlock the lowest available prices. Shoppers are encouraged to download the MyLidl app to access these savings.



*** Must clip Dulano bone-in ham portion coupon in the myLidl app for the holiday meal under $4 per person claim to be valid. Pricing applies to hams weighing 8 lb. or less. The holiday meal may not be under $4 per person if the ham exceeds 8 lb. A minimum purchase of $40 is required. Offer available while supplies last.

